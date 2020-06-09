The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Undercover cop posing as haredi Jew caught using cellphone on Shabbat

There were other issues with their costumes, as pointed out by various social media users, including two of them wearing unfitting hats and one was wearing a kippah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 9, 2020 21:32
Police keep watch at the Nitra Yeshiva on May 19, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. Police broke up a session of about 60 students at the Orthodox yeshiva. (photo credit: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Police keep watch at the Nitra Yeshiva on May 19, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. Police broke up a session of about 60 students at the Orthodox yeshiva.
(photo credit: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
A New Jersey police officer tried to go undercover in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood to monitor protests against racism and police brutality only to be discovered after he was caught using a cell phone on Shabbat, the Forward reported, quoting Mishpacha magazine.
In ultra-Orthodox communities, most refrain from using technology during Shabbat out of religious observance.
There were other issues with his costume, as pointed out by various social media users, including two of them wearing unfitting hats and one was wearing a kippah.

They were going undercover in the Jewish neighborhoods in New Jersey to monitor protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests in the US.
Members of Brooklyn's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community marched and expressed their anger Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, demonstrating in the neighborhood of Midwood with others and shouting “no justice, no peace,” in addition to holding Black Lives Matter signs, according to a New York Post report.
The demonstrators marched peacefully down Ocean Parkway, which included approximately 200 ultra-Orthodox Jewish residents of Brooklyn.  


