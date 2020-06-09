Undercover cop posing as haredi Jew caught using cellphone on Shabbat

A New Jersey police officer tried to go undercover in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood to monitor protests against racism and police brutality only to be discovered after he was caught using a cell phone on Shabbat, the Forward reported, quoting Mishpacha magazine. In ultra-Orthodox communities, most refrain from using technology during Shabbat out of religious observance. There were other issues with his costume, as pointed out by various social media users, including two of them wearing unfitting hats and one was wearing a kippah.
They were going undercover in the Jewish neighborhoods in New Jersey to monitor protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests in the US. Members of Brooklyn's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community marched and expressed their anger Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, demonstrating in the neighborhood of Midwood with others and shouting “no justice, no peace,” in addition to holding Black Lives Matter signs, according to a New York Post report.The demonstrators marched peacefully down Ocean Parkway, which included approximately 200 ultra-Orthodox Jewish residents of Brooklyn.
Undercover law enforcement dressed as frum Jews as yesterday’s protest in Lakewood. Not clear where they buy these disguises ♂️ pic.twitter.com/qczhIXtkJz— Mishpacha Magazine (@themishpacha) June 7, 2020
They were going undercover in the Jewish neighborhoods in New Jersey to monitor protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a police officer sparked protests in the US. Members of Brooklyn's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community marched and expressed their anger Sunday over the killing of George Floyd, demonstrating in the neighborhood of Midwood with others and shouting “no justice, no peace,” in addition to holding Black Lives Matter signs, according to a New York Post report.The demonstrators marched peacefully down Ocean Parkway, which included approximately 200 ultra-Orthodox Jewish residents of Brooklyn.