The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

US gov't committee condemns Lithuanian lawmaker's antisemitic remarks

In a letter from the United States' Committee for the Preservation of Heritage Abroad Commission, Chairman Paul Packer said that Valdas Rakutis' comments were "false and reckless."

By CODY LEVINE  
JANUARY 31, 2021 19:34
A BARBED-wire fence along Panrow Street, separating the two parts of the Kovno ghetto in Lithuania. (photo credit: COURTESY: YAD VASHEM PHOTO ARCHIVE)
A BARBED-wire fence along Panrow Street, separating the two parts of the Kovno ghetto in Lithuania.
(photo credit: COURTESY: YAD VASHEM PHOTO ARCHIVE)
The United States' Committee for the Preservation of Heritage Abroad, led by Chairman Paul Packer, has condemned comments made by Lithuanian Seimas member Valdas Rakutis, after he claimed that Jews had a hand in the perpetration of the Holocaust. 
During a speech on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, Rakutis said that “There was no shortage of Holocaust perpetrators among the Jews themselves, especially in the ghetto self-government structures,” implying that Jews (likely a reference for Kapos) were responsible for the Holocaust themselves, rather than being put in a difficult position in the context of the time. 
“We need to name these people out loud and try not to have people like them again,” Rakutis added. 
In a letter from the commission, Chairman Paul Packer said that Rakutis' comments were "false and reckless," while also noting that Rakutis' role as Chair of the Seimas' Commission on Historical Memory make them all the more disturbing. 
"Lithuania played a particularly harmful role in this moral atrocity, as more than 95 percent of the country's Jewish population was murdered during the German occupation. Scholars attribute this massive death rate to eager collaboration between Lithuania's non-Jewish population and the Nazi regime," the letter continued. 
Beyond his comments on the Holocaust, Rakutis said that two wartime collaborators, Kazys Škirpa and Jonas Noreika, were not to blame for the atrocities that took place in Lithuania. 
Late last week, the US ambassador to Lithuania Robert Gilchrist also condemned Rakutis' comments, saying in a statement that “It is shocking that on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, of all days, a member of Seimas should espouse distortions regarding Holocaust collaborators in Lithuania and shamefully seek to accuse Jews of being the perpetrators.” 
The letter from the commission also made note of the condemnations from Israeli Ambassador Yossi Levy and German Ambassador Matthias Sonnalso. 

Cnaan Lipshiz/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Holocaust lithuania antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Beshalach - What do you carry?

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Understanding haredi defiance to COVID-19 regulations - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

Government shuts down incoming and outgoing flights until end of month

Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by