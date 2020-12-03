The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

US Holocaust Memorial, Iranian website launch Holocaust education project

The project, named after Abdol Hossein Sardari, an Iranian diplomat based in Paris who saved many Iranian and non-Iranian Jews in occupied France.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 12:55
iran jew story 88 224 (photo credit: Jerusalem Post Archives)
iran jew story 88 224
(photo credit: Jerusalem Post Archives)
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and IranWire.com, one of the most popular Persian language news websites inside and outside of Iran, launched on Tuesday 'The Sardari Project: Iran and the Holocaust' that will broadcast articles and videos about the Holocaust, and Iran's unknown role in helping Jews during this period.
The project was named after Abdol Hossein Sardari, an Iranian diplomat based in Paris who worked to save many Iranian and non-Iranian Jews after Germany occupied the country.
“Education is a critical step in countering the Iranian government’s Holocaust denial, antisemitic rhetoric, and suppression of information,” said Tad Stahnke, William and Sheila Konar director of international educational outreach in the Levine Institute for Holocaust Education at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. 
The series will feature 13 articles and nine videos, and will be available in both Persian and English. The content will be released through IranWire.com’s Facebook and Twitter channels, and be available on SardariProject.com. 
“Through this project, Holocaust history will be in front of the eyes and ears of Iranian audiences, who are exposed to relentless propaganda from the regime. For many, it will be the first time they will have had access to accurate and relevant information on the subject for themselves and to share with others.” 
The story will focus on the Holocaust history and the origin of Holocaust denial, while trying to understand at the same time the origins and dangers of antisemitic conspiracy theories and propaganda in Iran and in the world. 
“Iranians, especially young Iranians, yearn to understand the truth of the Holocaust,” says Maziar Bahari, IranWire.com founder, adding that "these articles and videos are not simple translations from other languages. We produced them with Iranian audiences in mind.” 
Besides, the series will establish the profiles of the current Iranians who are living in Diaspora and who are fighting antisemitism and hate, as well as the profiles of two heroes who saved Jews during the Holocaust,  Dr. Mohamed Helmy and Derviš Korkut, two Muslim living in Germany and Bosnia.
“Iran has a connection to this history almost unknown to Iranians. But unfortunately, this image of Iran has been tarnished by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Khamenei who regularly denies the Holocaust," continued Bahari.
"We will show aspects of Holocaust history and related topics that many Iranians have never had the opportunity to study."


Tags Holocaust Iran iranian jews Holocaust Memorial Museum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by