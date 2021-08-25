US Secretaries of State train to combat antisemitism with AJC

Secretaries of State from across the United States participated in a virtual training on combating antisemitism on Wednesday, led by the American Jewish Committee (AJC)

The webinar focused on misinformation through the lens of antisemitism and how it can be used to undermine elections, including conspiracies, tropes, and symbols.

The discussion, which drew an audience of about 40 National Association of Secretaries members, played on a recent AJC report.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Released in October 2020 and based on parallel surveys of the American Jewish and general populations, the report revealed that 88% of Jews consider antisemitism a problem in the US, 37% had been victims of antisemitism over the past five years and 31% had taken measures to conceal their Jewishness in public.

A protest against Antisemitism held on the Brooklyn Bridge IRA L. BLACK/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES

In the first-ever survey of the general US population on antisemitism, AJC found an astounding lack of awareness of antisemitism. Nearly half of all Americans said they had either never heard the term “antisemitism” (21%) or are familiar with the word but not sure what it means (25%).