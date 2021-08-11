AJC launches incubator for young Jews to combat antisemitism

The American Jewish Committee launched "Disrupt Antisemitism," a new incubator to support projects by young American Jews to combat antisemitism, the committee announced on Tuesday.

The incubator is searching for ideas to combat antisemitism, locally, nationally or virtually.

“Jews are threatened in America, around the world, and facing a growing vehemence online,” said Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman, director of AJC’s Alexander Young Leadership Department. “Addressing Jew-hatred calls for bold change and big ideas driven by us, the rising generation of Jews. It’s time to Disrupt Antisemitism.”

Disrupt Antisemitism is looking for ideas, projects or organizations created by and for young leaders which have a demonstrable impact in fighting antisemitism . Those looking to apply should have new, innovative ideas that have not been attempted or have been recently-launched.

Project ideas will be reviewed by a committee of young professionals from the business and tech industries. Winning proposals will receive up to $10,000 in seed funding from AJC, as well as access to AJC expertise and mentorship from advocacy, finance and tech leaders.

Applications for the incubator will open on Monday and close on September 27.