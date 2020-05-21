The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Warsaw Jewish community sending care packages for righteous among nations

Volunteers from the community as well as staff from the American Jewish Committee helped distribute the packages.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 21, 2020 18:35
100 year old Righteous Among The Nations Jozef Walaszczyk standing In front of the taxi (photo credit: FROM THE DEPTHS)
100 year old Righteous Among The Nations Jozef Walaszczyk standing In front of the taxi
(photo credit: FROM THE DEPTHS)
Polish Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich together with the Jewish community of Warsaw, Poland has initiated a program for sending care packages to the 31 residents of the Polish capital recognized by Yad Vashem as righteous among the nations.
The new initiative stems from a care package program already in place for needy members of the Jewish community in Warsaw, and has been expanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has led many elderly people in Poland, as in many other countries, to self-isolate due to the virulence of the disease among the aged.
“Many of these people don’t leave their houses because of the epidemic, and we wanted to help and make sure they were taken care of,” Schudrich told The Jerusalem Post.
“Righteous among the nations” are those non-Jews who helped save and rescue Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust without any financial gain, as determined by the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center.
One man recognized as “righteous among the nations” to receive the care package is Ryszard Witkowski, 94.
Witkowski was an activist with the Polish Home Army resistance movement during the Nazi occupation of Poland, and he, his mother and his sister sheltered and rescued three Jews in their home during the Second World, helping one of them obtain false documents
Since the events of the Holocaust began some 80 years ago, all righteous among the nations are now very elderly, many of whom have been negatively impacted by the need to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The care packages provided by the Warsaw Jewish community include various staple food items, as well as tea and cookies, flowers, and a greeting card from the Jewish community.
Volunteers from the community as well as staff from the American Jewish Committee helped distribute the packages.
“Good people don’t stop being good people when the crisis is over, and these people are the most wonderful people you could meet,” said Schudrich who knows many of those receiving the care packages personally.
“These are the most amazing people in the worlds and the more I get to know them the more I want to spend time with them, the more I want to learn from them how to be a good person and how it can permeate all aspects of your life,” said the rabbi.
Schudrich says he hopes to make the care-package initiative to the righteous among the nations a permanent program and distribute the every few weeks.
Poland has seen nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases since early March, with 962 people passing away from the disease, although no one from the Jewish community is thought to have died.
Schudrich says that he has conducted three daily prayer services via video conferences following the imposition of social-distancing measures which have garnered many more viewers than the number of worshipers who participate in real-world prayer services in synagogue in more normal times.
On Wednesday morning, almost 250 people participated in the video-conference morning prayer service, while one of Schudrich’s online religious lessons garnered 450 viewers, he says.
Israel Independence Day celebrations via video conference got 1,000 viewers, while a memorial event commemorating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising on April 19 saw 3,000 viewers tune in online for the proceedings.
“People who are self-isolating still want to connect to Judaism and the Jewish people, and it is  the responsibility of rabbis to find a way to connect to their people. In the past we did it in shul, now we have to do it via Facebook Live and Zoom,” said Schudrich.


Tags Warsaw Righteous Among the Nations Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Is the Arab-Israel conflict solve-able? By GERSHON BASKIN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Douglas Bloomfield Netanyahu's major goal is annexation and the securing of his legacy By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by