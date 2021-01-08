Washington rioter identified as son of Brooklyn Modern Orthodox figure

One of the rioters who invaded the US capitol on Wednesday has been identified as the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge, Shlomo Mostofsky, the Gothamist reported on Thursday. The son, Aaron, was first reported on by the New York Post on Wednesday. denied any evidence of widespread election fraud.Aaron was amongst the earlier groups to breach the Capitol, which cut lawmakers short of announcing Joe Biden's election victory. They later confirmed his triumph, one that even Trump acknowledged eventually. "My brother did nothing illegal," Aaron's brother, Nachman told Gothamist. "He definitely was not part of the riot."When asked by The Post for a justification for storming the Capitol, he responded that it was because "the election was stolen." He was clad in a fur costume and a bullet-proof police vest, and was holding a police riot shield.“I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York," he told The Post. Back in December, William Barr, US attorney-general at the time, who had been appointed by Trump,
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Shlomo, the father, is a former president of the National Council of Young Israel, Gothamist reported. Nachman insisted to the Gothamist that his brother was "pushed inside" the Capitol, that he didn't voluntary break in. As recently as Thursday morning, Trump had continued to claim falsely that the election had been stolen from him. On Thursday, he said his focus would now turn to ensuring a smooth transition to a Biden administration.Social media companies have been under pressure to police misinformation about the US election on their platforms, including from the president. Trump and his allies for months have amplified baseless claims of election fraud, driving the organizing for Wednesday's demonstration.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.