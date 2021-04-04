The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
WeWork founder Adam Neumann planning secret COVID-19 business - report

The 41-year-old reportedly has "big plans," an insider claimed, and is "waiting for the right time to announce them."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 4, 2021 02:25
ADAM NEUMANN, former chief executive officer of US co-working firm WeWork. (photo credit: REUTERS)
ADAM NEUMANN, former chief executive officer of US co-working firm WeWork.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli-American businessman and disgraced former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is planning a new secret business venture relating to the global coronavirus pandemic, an insider told The New York Post on Saturday.
The 41-year-old reportedly has "big plans," the insider claimed, and is "waiting for the right time to announce them," though what it has to do with COVID-19 remains to be seen.
It is unclear what this next venture is for the disgraced entrepreneur, who is currently the subject of a new Hulu documentary on his rise and fall as WeWork's CEO - though according to the insider, he has refused to see the film.
The former CEO has stayed out of the public eye since September 2019, when he was ousted from his position amid plummeting value. 
The company had an expected value of $47 billion in January 2019. However, as noted by multiple reports such as the Wall Street Journal and Vanity Fair, a number of unorthodox practices and a culture of excess caused the company's value to drop by around two-thirds.
These practices included multiple bizarre anecdotes, including one in which Neumann left a stuffed box of marijuana on a private plane he flew to Israel for the trip back. Neumann also banned company employees from eating meat, then allegedly got caught eating meat afterward, and threw a lavish party (featuring a member of Run-DMC) just minutes after firing 7% of the company’s staff. 
In addition, the entrepreneur reportedly has some big ambitions, such as becoming the world's first trillionaire and becoming prime minister of Israel.
Gabe Friedman/JTA contributed to this report.


