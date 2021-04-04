WeWork founder Adam Neumann planning secret COVID-19 business - report

The 41-year-old reportedly has "big plans," the insider claimed, and is "waiting for the right time to announce them," though what it has to do with COVID-19 remains to be seen.

It is unclear what this next venture is for the disgraced entrepreneur, who is currently the subject of a new Hulu documentary on his rise and fall as WeWork's CEO - though according to the insider, he has refused to see the film.

The former CEO has stayed out of the public eye since September 2019, when he was ousted from his position amid plummeting value.

The company had an expected value of $47 billion in January 2019. However, as noted by multiple reports such as the Wall Street Journal and Vanity Fair, a number of unorthodox practices and a culture of excess caused the company's value to drop by around two-thirds. These practices included multiple bizarre anecdotes, including one in which Neumann left a stuffed box of marijuana on a private plane he flew to Israel for the trip back. Neumann also banned company employees from eating meat, then allegedly got caught eating meat afterward, and threw a lavish party (featuring a member of Run-DMC) just minutes after firing 7% of the company's staff.

In addition, the entrepreneur reportedly has some big ambitions, such as becoming the world's first trillionaire and becoming prime minister of Israel

Gabe Friedman/JTA contributed to this report.