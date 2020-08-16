The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Yemen's remaining Jews to be transferred to UAE - report

Reports in July claimed that the Houthi militant group in Yemen was rounding up Yemeni Jews and pressuring them to leave. These reports were denied by both Yemeni and international sources.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 16, 2020 15:19
Yemeni Jews demonstrate outside the Cabinet office in Sanaa, March 2009 (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
The few remaining Jews left in Yemen plan to emigrate to Abu Dhabi in light of the normalization deal signed between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, according to a report by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.
A Yemeni rabbi who asked to remain anonymous told Al-Araby that the plan is to transfer 100 Jews to Abu Dhabi.
The Al-Araby report remains unconfirmed by any official source.
In July, Egyptian reports claimed that the Iran-backed Houthi militant group in Yemen was rounding up Yemeni Jews and pressuring them to leave. These reports were denied by both Yemeni and international sources, as well as by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
According to the Al-Araby report from over the weekend, about 40 Yemeni Jews have agreed to move to the UAE and others are being persuaded to move by being told that they will not have any trouble integrating into Emirati society. The move is reportedly being made due to a request by the US government.
The UAE has reportedly asked Iran to help facilitate the transfer of the Yemeni Jews to the UAE.
Iran expressed opposition to the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israel, with the Iranian hardline daily Kayhan, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying, "The UAE's great betrayal of the Palestinian people ..., will turn this small, rich country which is heavily dependent on security into a 'legitimate and easy target' for the resistance."
The transfer of the Yemeni Jews is reportedly being conducted under the supervision of the US, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and Emirati-Iranian coordination.
Griffiths reportedly visited Abu Dhabi on Saturday and may have worked to complete arrangements for the transfer of the Yemeni Jews.
While most of Yemen’s Jews were airlifted out of the country shortly after the establishment of the State of Israel, a couple of hundred Jews stayed behind and have trickled out of the country since then. 
About 50 Jews are estimated to be left in Yemen, but information about them is sparse. The Jews who have stayed in Yemen have resisted efforts to get them out of the country, both from the Houthis and from Israel. According to Al-Araby, some of them fear that they won't be able to integrate into Israeli or US society.
In July, Rabbi Faiz Gradi, a leader of the Yemeni Jewish community who emigrated to the US, told the Hebrew Yated Ne'eman paper that the Jews who remained behind have refused to leave due to "their fear of educational and tznius (propriety) issues," according to Yeshiva World News.
“They heard from their brothers who made aliyah before them and understand that Israel is not for them. The US is also not appropriate for their lifestyle,” said Gradi. “They searched for an Arab country that would agree to accept them and there are a number of countries that may be willing to host them with assistance from the US. Perhaps we’ll merit to soon see a new Yemenite community in a country with a similar Arab nature but without threats to its security and Yahadus (Judaism).”
Yemen’s Information Minister Moammer al-Iryani stated in 2017 that the state of the 50 or so remaining Jews in the country was "unknown."
 
A source from the Yemeni Jewish community told Al-Araby that Houthi officials have forced them to sell their homes and land for low prices.
The UAE has begun a publicity campaign to express an atmosphere of coexistence and tolerance in the country, including the establishment of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi which features a mosque, a church and a synagogue.
Critics have denounced the attempts to portray the UAE as promoting coexistence and tolerance, pointing to the country's involvement in Yemen's civil war, its opposition to the uprisings of the Arab Spring movement and its backing of counter-revolutionary movements and leaders, such as Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt and Khalifa Haftar in Libya, according to Al-Araby.

Reuters contributed to this report.


