Ashdod Port Company gets NIS1.5m fine for not preventing air pollution

The Ashdod Port Company failed to take required action against preventing toxic emissions despite warnings from the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 10:09
Port of Ashdod (photo credit: REUTERS)
Port of Ashdod
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Ministry of Environmental Protection imposed a financial sanction of NIS 1,497,920 million on the Ashdod Port Company after it violated the Ministry's orders to prevent and reduce air pollution by emissions under the Clean Air Law. 

The Ministry found out upon a visit to the port that there was a delay in construction and equipping necessary measures to prevent emissions from being released into the air and that these will not be installed by the government-appointed date, thereby violations of the provisions to safeguard public health. 
The Southern District of the Ministry sent a notice to the company demanding that it comply with the instructions following the visit. However, after it was found that no necessary measures were installed to maintain the air and public health as stated, the ministry imposed a financial sanction of NIS 1,497,920 million on the Ashdod Port Company.
The Southern District of the Ministry of Environmental Protection regularly monitors the port's compliance with the requirements listed in the provisions aimed at preventing and reducing air pollution in order to protect the health of the public.
A general view shows seagulls in Ashdod port as a storm approaches Israel's shores January 4, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) A general view shows seagulls in Ashdod port as a storm approaches Israel's shores January 4, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
High levels of exposure to air pollution remain a major problem in Israel.

On January 20th, 2020, JPost reporter Racheli Wacks stated: “each year, over 2,000 Israelis die as a result of air pollution. Chronic exposure to high levels of air pollution has been tied to a broad range of illnesses, such as respiratory infections, heart disease, stroke, different types of cancer, diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis, congenital defects and premature death.”



