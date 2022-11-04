The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Activists call for protests during COP27 climate conference in Egypt

According to the United Nations website, the Convention of Parties (COP) is the biggest and most important annual climate-related conference on the planet.

By DEBBIE MOHNBLATT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 23:47
Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (photo credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)
Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity
(photo credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)

Egyptian human rights activists are calling on their fellow countrymen to protest against the government on November 11, during the COP27 United Nations climate change international conference held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

According to the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, more than 70 people have been arrested in Egypt for encouraging people via social media platforms to take part in the demonstrations.

What will the convention be about?

According to the United Nations website, the Convention of Parties (COP), is the biggest and most important annual climate-related conference on the planet. The conference, scheduled to be held between November 6 and 18, will address the worldwide energy crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, against the backdrop of extreme weather events globally and the world's emissions of carbon.

Has there been enough attention on the human rights issue in Egypt?

VIEW of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. (credit: Sayed Sheasha/Reuters) VIEW of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. (credit: Sayed Sheasha/Reuters)

Dr. Nicolai Due-Gundersen, a lecturer at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and author of Defending Dictatorship, told The Media Line that these anti-government protests, which coincide with the COP27, may hope to draw the attention of the international audience taking part in the conference, as the protesters believe that there has not been enough attention on the issue of human rights in Egypt coming from the international community.

“This is true especially as there has not been much noise made over (President Abdel Fattah) el-Sisi’s treatment of Egyptians by world leaders. In fact, (US President Joe) Biden was accused of U-turning on Sisi’s human rights record, favoring a productive US-Egypt partnership over accountability for Sisi,” Due-Gundersen said.

He added that some observers have labeled Sisi as “Mubarak 2.0,” a reference to former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled for three decades before being overthrown in a revolution during the 2011 Arab Spring. “He is ruling with an iron grip and Egypt’s economy has gotten progressively worse, with many Egyptians in a desperate situation,” he said.

“This is true especially as there has not been much noise made over (President Abdel Fattah) el-Sisi’s treatment of Egyptians by world leaders. In fact, (US President Joe) Biden was accused of U-turning on Sisi’s human rights record, favoring a productive US-Egypt partnership over accountability for Sisi,”

Dr. Nicolai Due-Gunderson

Dr. Noha Bakr, a professor of political science in Egypt, says that the Egyptian people do not attribute the rough economic situation of the country to the government, but to external events.

Egyptians, she told The Media Line, "mostly recognize that the hike in prices is due to global conditions and there is a level of satisfaction of the development on social and economic rights."

Due-Gundersen, however, says there are some government economic policies that have caused the situation in the country to deteriorate.

“Sisi’s economic policies have accelerated wealth transfer to the elites and away from lower and even middle classes,” he said.

Since 2020, Due-Gundersen added, "Sisi has increasingly relied on loans, with taxes levied used to finance such loans and a regressive tax structure placing much of the burden on lower and middle classes."

At the same time, he added, Sisi pursues mega-projects such as a new presidential palace, and especially the new administrative capital, which has been under construction since 2015 and is part of the government's “Egypt Vision 2030” project.

Bakr believes that the protests that are being called for November 11 will not take place as the people do not really follow the organizers.

“These are calls on social media by the Muslim Brotherhood members and opposition figures in the diaspora requesting people to demonstrate,” she said.

They have no popularity on the ground, she said, adding that “people are aware of the importance of stability and security in a volatile region.”

Due-Gundersen noted that Sisi claims he is afraid of the repetition of the unrest experienced in Egypt in 2011 and 2013 is repeated, where both times the sitting president was ousted by massive protests.

“It is more likely that Sisi wants to shut down all forms of dissent,” he added.

Due-Gundersen says that diplomatic pressure forced Sisi to allocate a designated space for COP27 protesters, but points out that the space designated for the protests is far away from the conference venue. 

He added that Egyptian Major General Khaled Fouda, the governor of South Sinai, says that he has new surveillance equipment, extensive searching capabilities for overland arrivals, and even location tracking via a downloadable app for COP27 attendees.

In case these precautions are not enough, said Due-Gundersen, “Sisi has also pre-empted protests by arresting activists before the event even begins.”

From Sisi’s actions, he said, it is clear that he wants to minimize any protests.

“The arrest of foreign and local activists is likely meant to send a message: just because there is a designated space for protests, doesn’t mean there is no price to pay for using it,” he said.



Tags mediterranean sea Middle East climate climate change
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by