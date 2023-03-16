British ship, sunken by Nazis, found helping coral reefs - study

The World War II shipwreck of the SS Thistlegorm – a British cargo steamship built in 1940 and sunk by German bomber planes near Ras Mohammed in the northern part of the Red Sea a year later – is now a popular dive site and has formed an artificial coral reef for a diverse community of fish. For eight years, volunteer divers have been gathering data on the revival of the coral on six different diving parameters.

It was 70 years ago that French oceanographer and filmmaker Jacques Cousteau discovered the shipwreck’s remains after hearing about it from local fishermen. He pulled up a captain’s safe, bell and a motorcycle from the wreck below, which lay 30 meters below the surface, but the site was then forgotten.

Then, three decades ago, Sharm e-Sheikh bounced back as a recreational diving resort after information was provided by an Israeli fishing boat captain. The huge explosion that sank the ship created a very-accessible spot for divers to investigate, making it one of the top 10 shipwreck diving sites in the world.

Then, three decades ago, Sharm e-Sheikh bounced back as a recreational diving resort after information was provided by an Israeli fishing boat captain. The huge explosion that sank the ship created a very-accessible spot for divers to investigate, making it one of the top 10 shipwreck diving sites in the world.

Common interesting sea creatures living around the wreck included tuna, barracuda, batfish, moray eel, lionfish, stonefish, crocodile fish, scorpion fish and sea turtle.

A BSA M-20 motorcycle in a hold of the ship offers shelter to marine biodiversity. (credit: Wilfred Hdez, CC-BY 2.0)

Research findings

A team of Italian researchers have published a study of their coral findings in the prestigious journal PLOS under the title “Eight years of community structure monitoring through recreational citizen science at the ‘SS Thistlegorm’ wreck (Red Sea).”

“The biological communities of tropical and sub-tropical coral reefs support some of the highest biodiversity in the world and provide a wide array of socioeconomic services including coastal protection, water quality and chemical cycling, fisheries and materials markets like sponges, ornamental use and medicines, among others,” they wrote.

One of the largest coral reef systems of the world, with notably high endemism (plant and animal species that are found in a particular geographical region and nowhere else in the world), lies within the Red Sea. “The northern Red Sea is considered a coral refuge because, although it has experienced some of the highest sea-surface temperature anomalies, there have been very few coral bleaching events compared to its southern portion,” the authors continued.

Nevertheless, there is still evidence of general coral colony size decline and species homogenization throughout, so monitoring what lives there is very important.

“An innovative and upcoming approach to gathering large amounts of data in a time-efficient way is the practice of citizen science. This approach is not so novel in terms of human history, but current technological advances of citizen science in the spreading and sharing of information and data have benefits and uses that are now an integral part of modern science,” they said.

Divers collected ecological community data with the help of active dive centers and trained guides throughout Egypt. The SS Thistlegorm has recruited up to 175,000 visiting divers per year from around the world.

The team concluded that there was no clear shift of living things found at the site of the shipwreck during the eight years of monitoring, but there was some fluctuation driven mainly by yearly relative changes in the frequency of a few species. This makes this artificial reef a possible and promising area in which a population of Red Sea organisms can survive through a period of unfavorable conditions.