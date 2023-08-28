Urban expansion vs. wildlife: Negev jird fate hangs in balance

In a crucial standoff between urban development and wildlife preservation, the future of a unique Israeli rodent hangs in the balance.

The city of Rishon Lezion is poised for expansion, eyeing the transformation of 300-600 dunams within a sprawling 9,000-dunam property. The ambitious plan aims to provide affordable housing and enhance the local landscape for residents' enjoyment.

However, this proposal comes with a twist: Nestled within the blueprint's more than 8,000 dunams of designated conservation space is a delicate ecosystem under threat.

Will urban renewal threaten the endangered jird?

Environmental activists and scientists have raised the alarm, warning that the very survival of a unique species, the Buxton's or Negev Jird, teeters on the brink of extinction. With its exclusive habitat seemingly confined to this specific region of Israel, the jird's existence is imperiled by the impending arrival of construction machinery that could spell instant disaster.

In 2022, the Rishon Lezion Municipality committed to pay NIS 2 billion for the Israel Defense Forces to leave the land they have been using for training. The land is owned by the municipality, the government, and private owners.

An illustrative photo of the rare jird, living in Israel. (credit: Michal Zaitzove-Raz)

This enclosed area had mainly been left to its own devices, allowing the emergence of an on-base nature reserve. Within the boundaries of this reserve, diverse communities of native wildlife now thrive without constraint.

Following the acquisition of this land, the vision, as outlined by Deputy Mayor Liel Even-Zohar, encompasses the construction of several thousand apartment units tailored for young couples, senior residents, and affordable rentals. These residential structures would be strategically positioned adjacent to existing apartments and will encompass only a fraction of the available land—several hundred dunams, to be precise.

As envisaged by the city, the remaining vast expanse promises to become a sanctuary benefiting both human inhabitants and the region's wildlife.

However, environmental activists and scientists say that disturbing any of this space could put the Buxton's Jird at risk.

There are only two species of jird in Israel, explained Dr. Merav Ben-David, professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Wyoming, who has helped map the jird of Israel. The first variety, aptly named the common jird, lives up to its label by its widespread presence. However, its native counterpart, the Buxton's Jird, has been classified as an endangered species for around 30 years.

"Buxton's Jird is at high risk of extinction in the Negev," Ben-David said, with the Negev standing as the sole location, aside from the nature reserve army base, where these unique creatures have been identified. Presently, within the precincts of Rishon Lezion, these jirds flourish.

"If it was me who was in charge, I would minimize any development on their habitat," Ben-David told The Jerusalem Post. “I would leave it inaccessible to the public, guard and protect it."

Put another way: "If the construction and real estate development plans proceed, we might bid farewell to the jird forever, as well as its companion, the Greater Egyptian Gerbil, which also resides in the same environment," said Michal Zaitzove-Raz, zoologist and small mammal ecologist at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History at Tel Aviv University, whose research was overseen by the museum chair Prof. Tamar Dayan. "The jirb represents a healthy coastal ecosystem that protects us, and it's advisable that, in return, we protect it.

"I hope that raising awareness about the importance of the rare jirb's existence and the ecological balance it helps provide will help halt the expected destruction for our sake and the sake of future generations."

Zaitzove-Raz said that while the project seems small, it will undoubtedly upset the ecological stability: "The minute the tractors roll in, the jirb will no longer be there," she said.

Even-Zohar said that the city's reaction to the activists' response was one of surprise. She pointed out that Rishon Lezion has committed to safeguard 90% of the area for natural purposes. Moreover, she emphasized that while wildlife has thrived in the region, the control of the space had rested with the IDF, which could have utilized it as it saw fit.

"We are saving the space," Even-Zohar contended. "We are taking it back and returning it to the public."

Even-Zohar hailed the agreement made by the city with the IDF as "historic" due to the rarity of purchasing such a military base. The IDF has said it will continue to use the space over the next several years while it moves local operations to the south, aiming for the area to be fully functional within the next five to 10 years.

Even-Zohar underscored that the construction project is a means to finance the money that it committed to get the IDF off the land. In addition, the city wants to open the beachfront to residents by tearing down the IDF fence and enabling people to travel freely.

"The public will benefit from the open sea shore and the vegetation and animals," Even-Zohar said. "We will take care of them. This is best for everyone."

She called the building project "environmental" and "more in favor of nature than people. I think it is a win-win."

This is the second time the city has invested in a property meant to provide residents with more green space, Even-Zohar added. The municipality recently purchased 55 dunams of Givat Hairusim from a private developer, removing waste and establishing open space for the public.

"The issue is not 600 dunams. The issue is that some people are against development. They want everything to be conserved," the deputy mayor claimed. "But we are speaking about real life, and in real life, the municipality has to pay for this area, and the public wants to go to the beach. We could have built on all of it.

"Conservation and minor development is better than just development."

While conceding that Even-Zohar might be accurate if this were the country's sole project, Ben-David noted that the current era is witnessing an unmatched extinction rate since dinosaurs.

"We are ruining the planet we live on every day by not carefully considering what we do," Ben-David stressed. "There is nothing significant about jird No. 5,567. But it means the extinction of yet another species and is part of the mass extinction we are causing to this planet. Is building on another 600 dunams worth driving another species to extinction when we are already killing everything else?

"Their end will be our end," she continued. "We are cutting the branch of life on which we are sitting."