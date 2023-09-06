The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
30 Israeli tech innovators to bring climate change solutions to COP28

More than 200 companies applied for the opportunity. The Israel Innovation Authority selected them in close collaboration with the Environmental Protection Ministry.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 19:46
A general view of Dubai Downtown showing world's tallest building Burj Al Khalifa, in Dubai United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2022.
A general view of Dubai Downtown showing world's tallest building Burj Al Khalifa, in Dubai United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Abdelhadi Ramahi)

Thirty Israeli technology companies were selected to represent Israel at this year's 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) climate change conference in Dubai.



"The delegation of technology companies will bring innovative solutions and breakthroughs to the international stage and will hold a series of high-level meetings to assist countries dealing with climate challenges such as wildfires, floods, water scarcity, and heatwaves."

Ronen Levy

"The delegation of technology companies will bring innovative solutions and breakthroughs to the international stage and will hold a series of high-level meetings to assist countries dealing with climate challenges such as wildfires, floods, water scarcity, and heatwaves," said Ronen Levy, CEO of the Foreign Ministry, who is leading the delegation along with the Environmental Protection Ministry. "This is an exceptional opportunity for the Israeli industry, and I congratulate the companies selected to participate."

Which are the Israeli companies going to COP28?

The list includes established companies, start-ups, and technology incubators. The list of established companies includes HomeBiogas, UBQ Materials, Envomed, BlueGreen Water Technologies, Asterra, Clariter, GenCell, Salicrop, Liwa Bio-Technologies, and TaKaDu. The list of start-ups is: Slibio, CAPSULE-Minimal, Sphere, Gigablue, Criaterra, ImaginDairy, GreenEye Tech,  AgroScout, Copprint, Daika Wood, ANINA, NT-Tao, Xfloat, BeeHero, SolCold, CarbonBlue, Meat.The End, and BioBetter. Finally, the incubators are i4Valley and NET ZERO.

The ministries provide brief explanations of the companies. 



Meat.The End, for example, develops and manufactures alternative protein materials using extrusion and formulation machines. Gigablue developed materials from natural ingredients that enhance natural microalgae processes in the ocean. NT-Tao has created clean energy through nuclear fusion. Xfloat is developing solar systems floating on water. HomeBiogas has a system for turning organic waste into clean fuel for cooking and heating. 

More than 100 heads of state are expected to participate in COP28 this year, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. In addition, more than 100,000 attendees will be representing the private sector, civil society, academic, media and financial institutions. 

Israel will set up a national pavilion in the Blue Zone where these companies will present their technologies. At least 130 Israeli companies will attend COP28 in general, from the energy, water, agriculture, sustainable manufacturing, green construction, food technology, transportation, circular economy, waste management, environmental protection, and carbon capture fields. 

"We believe that by showcasing Israeli climate-tech innovations on the international stage, we can provide excellent exposure for these pioneering companies and foster collaborations, inspire others, and leverage Israel's leadership potential in the global climate arena," said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority.

He noted that "in recent years, climate tech has become one of the hottest sectors in Israeli hi-tech, attracting a wave of entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations aiming to contribute to the fight against climate change."



