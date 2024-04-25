Marine experts in Australia in race to save 140 stranded pilot whales

Marine wildlife experts were frantically trying to rescue some 140 pilot whales stranded on Thursday in the shallow waters of an estuary south of the state of Western Australia.

The Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions said the whales are stranded at Toby Inlet in Geographe Bay. The area is near the town of Dunsborough, a popular tourist destination in the southwestern region, and about 236 km (146 miles) south of the state capital, Perth.

"We understand there are four pods of up to 160 pilot whales in total spread across about 500 meters. Unfortunately, 26 whales that were stranded on the beach have died," a department spokesperson said in a statement.

"A team of experienced staff, including wildlife officers, marine scientists, and veterinarians, are on-site or on their way."

Based on previous strandings, "these events usually result in the beached animals having to be euthanized as the most humane outcome," the spokesperson said. Pilot whales. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In July last year, more than 50 pilot whales died after stranding on a remote Western Australia beach.

According to the University of Western Australia, pilot whales are known for their tight-knit social bonds. When one gets into difficulty and strands, the rest often follow.