Ten species facing extinction require monitoring in 2025, according to conservation group

Amid threats such as deforestation, habitat loss, climate change, disease, and hunting, ten species have been highlighted as particularly at risk, according to a report published on Tuesday by UK-based international nature conservation group Flora & Fauna.

The species are made up of nine animals and one plant, including the European mink, the Antillean manatee, the whale shark, the new magnolia, and the mountain chicken, which, despite its name, is actually a variety of frog.

Among the other animals listed are the Vietnamese forest primate called the Grey-shanked douc langur, the paperclip-sized Nguru spiny pygmy chameleon, the steppe tortoise, notable as the first vertebrate animal to successfully orbit the moon, the great hornbill, found in Myanmar's Arakan Mountains, and the African wild dog roaming the remote wilderness of South Sudan.

Flora & Fauna publishes this list to highlight species that are "staring extinction in the face" and "warrant conservation attention" over the coming year due to various threats, according to their website.

These are the species to watch in 2025!From paperclip-sized lizards to ocean giants, we’ve identified 10 extraordinary species in urgent need of conservation focus. Learn more about these threatened species and Fauna & Flora's work to protect them: https://t.co/ATxvB8rOBj pic.twitter.com/WThJMllABw — Fauna & Flora (@FaunaFloraInt) January 7, 2025

African wild dogs wallowing in a waterhole, Limpopo Province, South Africa. (credit: EDUCATION IMAGES/UNIVERSAL IMAGES GROUP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Flora & Fauna's function

The organization says it attempts to work with local teams and conservation partners on the ground in order to mitigate the risks posed to these species.

The chief executive, Kristian Teleki, was quoted by Sky News as saying that despite the crisis being "more urgent or critical to address, with countless species at risk of extinction across the globe" than at any time in history, 2024 provided "glimmers of progress and hope."

Teleki added, "Together with our global network of partners, we're working to protect a wide range of species that are teetering on the brink of extinction."