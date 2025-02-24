Driest winter on record: Lake Kinneret sees rare February drop in water level

For the first time in a century, the water level of Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) has dropped during February—an unusual phenomenon highlighting this winter’s extreme dryness.

Data from the Water Authority show an exceptionally low flow from the Jordan River, combined with increased water pumping from Israel’s main freshwater reservoir, keeping the level well below the upper red line.

As of Monday, the lake’s level remains unchanged from yesterday at -211.235 meters (-692.8 feet) below sea level. This means it is 2.435 meters (8 feet) below the upper red line and 1.765 meters (5.8 feet) above the lower red line.

Dr. Eyal Zigel, head of the surface water department at the Water Authority, attributed the decline primarily to reduced inflows from the Jordan River. “The Jordan’s flow is one of the lowest in the past hundred years. In fact, we only saw something like this in 2014,” Zigel said. He added that increased water pumping from Lake Kinneret over the weekend has further contributed to the decline.

Since the beginning of winter, the lake’s level has risen by just over 3 centimeters (1.2 inches). “Right now, this year is shaping up to be particularly dry. There hasn't been a year this severe since measurements began,” Zigel said. However, he cautioned that “the year is not over yet, and the final assessment will be made at the end of winter.” The Kinneret (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

In the past decade, Lake Kinneret has been at lower levels on this date several times. Between 2015 and 2019, the lake’s level was lower than it is today. On February 4, 2017, for example, it was 2.37 meters (7.8 feet) lower. However, this was because the lake began that winter at a lower starting point than this year.

Declining precipitation in northern Israel

This winter is a reminder that for more than 30 years, there has been a long-term trend of declining precipitation in northern Israel, with an average drop of about 10%. Given the current conditions, it is certain that this year’s winter will not trigger the familiar debate over whether to open the Degania Dam.

If dry winters continue, Israelis may soon be asking whether water should be pumped into Lake Kinneret via the "reverse aqueduct"—a system designed to transfer desalinated Mediterranean Sea water into the lake when needed.

“A winter like this reinforces the understanding that the reverse aqueduct will not remain a white elephant and will probably be used in the future,” Zigel said.