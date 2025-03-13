Rescued crane returns to the wild just in time for migration

A team from the Wildlife Acclimatization Center at Hula Lake Park (KKL) rescued a crane found trapped in a fence in an agricultural area near a kibbutz in the Galilee, the organization announced Thursday.

The young grey crane was exhausted and injured when it was found near Kibbutz Gonen in the Galilee. It has since been treated, rehabilitated, and re-released into the wild in time to migrate north for the season.

The crane was found hanging by its leg, entangled in a fence and unable to break free. It could not stand on its right leg, which is particularly dangerous for long-legged birds.

Shadi Da’abous, an inspector for the Nature and Parks Authority responsible for waterway and Hula Valley monitoring, recounted: “I received a report from a hiker about a crane caught in a fence at an agricultural plot just after sunset, its legs trapped. I saw that its leg was injured, so I transferred it to the Agamon for treatment.”

Cranes are just some of the birds that are prone to a condition called capture myopathy, a severe muscle disorder caused by extreme stress that can be fatal. They are also known for their strong aversion to being near humans, inducing extreme stress for the species, which can even kill them.

How was the crane rehabilitated?

For treatment, the bird was sedated, given fluids and vitamins, and recovered in a quiet, stress-free environment.

While in repair at the acclimatization center, the crane received specialized orthopedic support for its injured leg to help regain stability.

Once the crane was able to stand on its feet again several days later, it was re-released into the wild. It was brought to the fields at Hula Lake Park, where researchers believed its family was. It was returned just in time for the cranes to take part in their annual migration north.

"The war has significantly impacted habitats in the Galilee and Golan, and we anticipate an increase in the number of animals needing care at the acclimatization center in the coming months," said Yaron Cherka, KKL's chief ornithologist.