US proposes looser interpretation of law that protects threatened species

The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed a major change to how threatened species are considered in agency actions by removing regulatory language that seeks to prevent their habitats from being degraded.

The move was aligned with President Donald Trump's pledge to unwind what he says are burdensome federal regulations for businesses.

The Endangered Species Act is a key regulatory consideration for agencies when considering whether to grant permits for oil and gas, mining, electric transmission and other operations on federal lands and water. Under federal law, agencies are required to evaluate the environmental impact of proposed industry operations that could threaten endangered species.

In a regulatory notice, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service, divisions of the Departments of Interior and Commerce, proposed to rescind the definition of "harm" included in their ESA regulations. A boat of a Burmese pythons hunter is seen in the Everglades' swamps during the 2020 Python Challenge Python Bowl in Big Cypress National Preserve near Ochopee, Florida, U.S. January 15, 2020 (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

Those definitions, which include habitat modification, represent an expansion of the intent of the ESA, which prohibits the take of an endangered fish or animal, the notice said.

In the ESA, "take" is defined as "to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or collect, or to attempt to engage in any such conduct."

Protecting endangered wildlife

The ESA, signed into law in 1973, is credited with helping to save the bald eagle, California condor and numerous other animals and plants from extinction.

The public may submit comments on the proposal for 30 days following its publication in the Federal Register, which is expected on Thursday.

Officials at the Commerce and Interior departments did not respond to requests for comment.

Environmental groups said the action would harm protected species.

"There’s just no way to protect animals and plants from extinction without protecting the places they live, yet the Trump administration is opening the flood gates to immeasurable habitat destruction," Noah Greenwald, co-director of endangered species at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement.

"Nobody voted to drive spotted owls, Florida panthers or grizzly bears to extinction."