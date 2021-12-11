The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Rapid regeneration of forests may be critical for climate mitigation - study

A team of tropical ecologists found that natural forest regeneration is a sustainable, inexpensive method of mitigating the harmful effects of climate change.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 04:42
A view shows a deforested plot of Brazilian Amazon rainforest near the Transamazonica national highway, in Apui, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRUNO KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
A view shows a deforested plot of Brazilian Amazon rainforest near the Transamazonica national highway, in Apui, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRUNO KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
Rainforests are currently being decimated by human activity, but they have the ability to regrow on barren land.
A team found that natural forest regeneration is a sustainable, inexpensive method of mitigating the harmful effects of climate change, conserving biodiversity and restoring ecosystems, publishing their study in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances on Thursday.
After gathering data from 77 secondary forest sites in the Americas and West Africa, the team of tropical ecologists found that regrowing tropical forests can have, on average, almost 80% of the soil fertility, tree diversity, structure and soil carbon storage of old-growth forests.
The study's lead author, Prof. Lourens Poorter of the Forest Ecology and Forest Management Group at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, emphasized that, while it is critical to stop the deforestation of old-growth forests, tropical forests are key to restoring deforested areas and the damaged ecosystems within them.
These forests "provide global benefits for climate change mitigation and adaptation and biodiversity conservation, and many other services for local people, such as water, fuel, wood, and non-timber forest products,” Poorter said, according to the university.
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest in Rondonia State, Brazil, September 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO/FILE PHOTO)An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest in Rondonia State, Brazil, September 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO/FILE PHOTO)
The speed at which secondary forests regenerate varies depending on specific measurements; soil fertility is one of the fastest traits to return to pre-deforestation levels, recovering to 90% of its original values in under 10 years, while plant functioning takes 25 years and structure and biodiversity take 25-60 years to return to similar levels. Aboveground biomass and species composition, by comparison, take over 120 years to return to 90% of old-growth forest levels.
Due to the speed with which some of these metrics of secondary forests are naturally restored to old-forest levels, the authors recommend natural regeneration as a means of mitigating the impact of the climate crisis on tropical rainforest ecosystems and their biodiversity. However, as one of the study's co-authors, Bruno Hérault from the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development (CIRAD) in Ivory Coast, "there is no silver bullet to restoration, and a mix of natural and active restoration may be needed."
"The solution will need to take into account the conditions of specific sites as well as local residents and their needs," Hérault added. "By using such a mix of approaches we can create more natural, biodiverse, and resilient landscapes."


Tags environment climate climate change biodiversity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by