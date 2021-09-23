The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Arcaffe: A new kosher branch in Jerusalem's Mamilla Mall - review

Ask any English-speaking immigrant what is the hardest part of living in Israel, and most will say the lack of a Sunday. But a Friday morning in Mamilla almost feels like a Sunday in the old country.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 14:25
Food at the new kosher Arcaffe in Jerusalem's Mamilla Mall. (photo credit: AMIR MENACHEM)
Food at the new kosher Arcaffe in Jerusalem's Mamilla Mall.
(photo credit: AMIR MENACHEM)
About eight years ago, my husband and I took a weeklong European cruise leaving from Rome. On the first day of the cruise, we met a couple, our age, also blissfully enjoying a trip without children. Chen and Ande Harkov also have the singular distinction of being the parents of Jerusalem Post reporter Lahav Harkov.
We’ve maintained our friendship and get together several times a year, most recently last Friday morning at the relatively new kosher Arcaffe at the Mamilla Mall.
Ask any English-speaking immigrant what is the hardest part of living in Israel, and most will say the lack of a Sunday. But a Friday morning in Mamilla almost feels like a Sunday in the old country.
There are 50 branches of Arcaffe around Israel, although most are not kosher.
When we arrived, Shira, at the door carefully checked our Green Passes, an action she repeated with every new customer.
MASKED AND unmasked people walk along Jerusalem’s Mamilla pedestrian mall yesterday. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)MASKED AND unmasked people walk along Jerusalem’s Mamilla pedestrian mall yesterday. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Owner Daniel Askayo, 30, was the manager of Manta Ray in Tel Aviv, and recently returned to Jerusalem. He said his 30th birthday made him want to own his own restaurant and come back to Jerusalem, where he had grown up.
The restaurant has a large outdoor space and is a fun place for people-watching in Mamilla.
There are Hebrew and English menus, and breakfast is served until 4 p.m. The classic Israeli breakfast (NIS 69 for one, NIS 129 for two people) gets an upgrade with the addition of smoked salmon. The basket of bread has several types of bread, all baked in-house, and is served with homemade cherry-tomato jam. It also includes two small rogelach, which were excellent.
We asked Daniel to bring us a variety of things to try, and our table was soon covered with food. The Italian shakshuka (NIS 52) had an excellent sauce with a hint of chili. A salad with arugula, edamame and ricotta cheese was fresh, although I found the dressing a little watery. We all enjoyed a toasted sandwich with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and cheese.
“I would definitely order this again,” Chen said.
If you would rather get something to go, there is a large selection of premade sandwiches that all looked fresh. There are also pizzas and pastas that looked great, as well as quite a few vegan dishes for my vegan friend Estelle.
By the time we finished, we were stuffed, but Daniel sent us two desserts to share, a Bavarian chocolate cake and a lemon cheesecake, both worth the hours at the gym I’ll have to put in.
Around noon, Daniel came around to everyone in the restaurant with cups of lemonade and arak, and a waitress followed with a tray of challah and jam for “kabbalat Shabbat.” It was a lovely gesture and a nice way to start the weekend.
Arcaffe
Mamilla Mall
Sunday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday night, 40 minutes after Shabbat -11:30 p.m.
Kashrut: Jerusalem Rabbinate
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant kosher food mamilla mall jerusalem food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must be accountable for violence against protesters - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by