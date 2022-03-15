The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Passover Desserts: Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Finding desserts that are both tasty and Kosher for Passover can be tricky, but these almond butter chocolate chip cookies

By SHANNON SARNA/JTA
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 04:34

Updated: MARCH 15, 2022 04:35
Passover-friendly peanut butter cookies are a super tasty, chewy cookie that is good enough to enjoy all year. (photo credit: SHANNON SARNA)
Passover-friendly peanut butter cookies are a super tasty, chewy cookie that is good enough to enjoy all year.
(photo credit: SHANNON SARNA)

This article first appeared on The Nosher.

I love it when people taste my pareve desserts and say, “Wow—this is pareve!?”

It’s the same rule with Passover dishes and desserts. Which is why I am on a never-ending search for the perfect Passover desserts that are good enough to eat all year and just happen to also be Passover-friendly.

In one of my searches I came across this recipe for Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies which I realized could easily be made Passover-friendly just by swapping out the peanut butter for almond butter. I adjusted a few ingredients and the result is a super tasty, chewy cookie that is good enough to enjoy all year. Your guests are sure to ask incredulously, “Are you sure these are kosher for Passover?” Truly the ultimate compliment.

HAVING BEEN purified from Egypt, the nation was ready to celebrate the first Passover in the Promised Land. (credit: PIQSELS)HAVING BEEN purified from Egypt, the nation was ready to celebrate the first Passover in the Promised Land. (credit: PIQSELS)

Ingredients

1 cup almond butter

1 egg

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

thick sea salt (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Mix together almond butter, egg, brown sugar and vanilla.
  3. Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts.
  4. Spoon out tablespoon-sized mounds onto ungreased cookie sheet. Sprinkle with pinch of thick sea salt on top if desired.
  5. Bake for 11 minutes, and then allow to cool for 5 minutes while cookies remain on the baking sheet. Transfer to baking rack to cool completely.



Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
