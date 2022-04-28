The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Beirut Nights: Good, plentiful food in Kfar Saba - review

Invited to sample the business lunch, we sat down at one of the outdoor tables and began to enjoy the almost Parisian vibe of the place.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 18:18
Beirut Nights (photo credit: Beirut Nights)
Beirut Nights
(photo credit: Beirut Nights)

Unlike its super-glamorous sounding name, Beirut Nights is a down-to-earth eatery in the Kfar-Saba industrial area with a faithful clientele of hi-tech workers from the surrounding companies who appreciate good, plentiful food and the homey feel of the place.

Invited to sample the business lunch, we sat down at one of the outdoor tables and began to enjoy the almost Parisian vibe of the place.Proprietor Michal made us very welcome in her perfect, New-York-accented English. Lihi, the waitress took our orders and explained that the first course of mixed salads was “on the house.”

There were six different salads in small containers with fresh pita served in brown paper bags. We started with the Moroccan carrot salad, always a favorite, and this one was not too heavy on the spices so went down well. The shredded cabbage and tomato salad were fairly nondescript but the red pepper salsa made up for the blandness of the other salads, being nicely piquant. A good humus and rather watery tehina made up the rest of the salads.

They did a good job of taking the edge off our hunger so when our main course arrived we were no longer ravenous.

I chose the grilled chicken breast and was pleasantly surprised at how juicy and succulent it was. It was not the slightest bit dry and tasted really good. It was accompanied by a giant half-onion and half tomato done on the grill and a green chili pepper.(NIS 47).

shwarma [illustrative] (credit: Wikimedia Commons)shwarma [illustrative] (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

My dining companion chose the shwarma which had been rotating on a grill. Very thin slices of beef with hamburger had the distinctive flavor of lamb thanks to the fat which had stopped the meat from getting too dry, although no actual lamb was involved. Cumin and coriander were detectable but not overpowering.

We were treated to some freshly deep-fried and delicious meat-filled cigars as well, crispy and piping- 

There was a plate of rice and very good small roast potatoes flavored with chimichurri sauce alongside, an unusual addition.

We drank Carlsberg and diet coke as well as ice-cold water which all seemed right for the rather unsophisticated ambience.

Michal, the proprietor, told me that she opened her restaurant two plus years ago and within weeks had to close because of COVID-19. She struggled over the last two years to continue with takeaway and is very happy to be back in business.

And the name? Beirut Nights is actually the name of a well-known Lebanese dessert with cream, caramel and semolina topped with pistachio nuts. It sounds wonderful.

Maybe one day we’ll be able to travel to Lebanon and sample that too.

Beirut NightsKosherHata’as 24, Kfar-SabaOpen: Sunday-Thursday 11:00-18:00

The writer was a guest of the restaurant



Tags restaurant food review Kfar Saba
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by