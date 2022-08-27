The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Future Meat Technologies produces its first lab-grown lamb

Cultivated meat is potentially a good way to produce meat sustainably as it frees up many resources required to raise cattle.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 11:38

Updated: AUGUST 27, 2022 12:32
Future Meat Technologies' cultivated lamb. (photo credit: FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES)
Future Meat Technologies' cultivated lamb.
(photo credit: FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES)

Future Meat Technologies has produced its first cultivated lamb – that looks, cooks and tastes like the real thing, the company announced on Thursday.

This development in ovine cell lines will enable the company to make cultivated lamb at scale and will contribute to Future Meat's efforts to expand its research to other animal species in order to create other cultivated meats.

Lamb is the primary meat source for several countries throughout the Middle East, Northern African and parts of Asia. Europe consumes the most lamb in the world. 

What is the benefit of lab-grown meat?

Cultivated meat can be a great contribution to sustainable food worldwide. It is an option that both creates meat without the vast amount of resources required to raise cattle while not forcing people to become vegetarian.

Future Meat Technologies' cultivated lamb. (credit: FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES) Future Meat Technologies' cultivated lamb. (credit: FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES)

“In passing this milestone, Future Meat reinforces its position as a leader and pioneer in the cultivated meat industry and shows again the limitless potential of how innovation can drive sustainable solutions,” CEO Nicole Johnson-Hoffman said. “The key learnings will be leveraged as we work to produce other meats, including beef and pork, increasing Future Meat’s market offerings for consumers.”

“Future Meat has been the first company to remove Fetal Bovine Serum, and all other animal components, from its growth media,” according to the company's founder, president, and CSO Prof. Yaakov Nahmias.

“Future Meat’s approach leans on the natural spontaneous immortalization of fibroblasts, rather than genetic modification. This is the key to Future Meat’s cells being non-GMO.”

Prof. Yaakov Nahmias

"Since lamb has a uniquely distinct flavor, it is very clear if a cultivated substitute is on or off the mark,” general manager Michael Lenahan said. “The reason Future Meat’s cultivated lamb is indistinguishable from conventional lamb is because it is, first and foremost, real meat. It sizzles, sears and tastes just like people expect – and it’s amazing.” 

Future Meat is preparing to enter the US food market with its cultivated meat.



