The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Hershey sued over chocolate containing heavy metals

Lazazzaro, a resident of Nassau County, New York, sued Hershey two weeks after Consumer Reports unveiled the results of scientific testing of 28 dark chocolate bars for lead and cadmium.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 22:09

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2022 22:12
The company logo for Hershey Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019 (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The company logo for Hershey Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Hershey Co HSY.N has been sued by a consumer who accused the company of selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium.

In a proposed class action filed on Wednesday, Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought or would have paid less for Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa and Lily's Extreme Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa had Hershey disclosed their metals content.

Hershey did not immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in the federal court in Central Islip, New York.

Some studies suggest that the antioxidants and relatively low levels of sugar in dark chocolate could help prevent cardiovascular disease.

Lazazzaro, a resident of Nassau County, New York, sued two weeks after Consumer Reports unveiled the results of scientific testing of 28 dark chocolate bars for lead and cadmium.

A Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO) A Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)

The magazine said that while all 28 contained the heavy metals, 23 including chocolate from Dove, Godiva, Lindt and Trader Joe's contained potentially harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat one ounce of chocolate a day.

Hershey's Special Dark bar and Lily's 70% bar were high in lead, and Lily's 85% bar was high in lead and cadmium, the magazine said.

Grounds for the case

Lazazzaro said reasonable consumers would be turned off by such levels because they pose a "serious health risk," and that consumers rely on Hershey to be truthful about ingredients in its products.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million of damages, including at least $500 per transaction under New York law.

Hershey bought Lily's for $425 million in June 2021.

Lazazzaro's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment, including as to whether other lawsuits are planned.

The case is Lazazzaro v Hershey Co, US District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 22-07923.



Tags poison chocolate FDA - Food and Drug Administration Food-tech

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by