Summer is well on its way and the days are getting hotter and hotter. Besides sitting in front of the air conditioner indoors, there is no better way to cool down than indulging in a cold, sweet and delicious watermelon.

But, as we all know, there's no moment more disappointing than the moment after you've invested your time and cut the watermelon into perfect cubes, put your Bulgarian cheese or feta on the side, only to bite into the watermelon and discover that it just tastes like red, watery pulp.

So how do you know if your watermelon is good?

You may be familiar with the method in which you tap the watermelon and, from the sound it makes, determine if it is sweet enough. But none of us really know how this actually works. So how can you make sure that the watermelon you choose is sweet and won't ruin your day?

Look for the yellowish spot

The brightest spot that appears on the outside of a watermelon is actually the part of the watermelon that was resting on the ground in the orchard. The more creamy-yellow the spot is, the sweeter the watermelon. If the light patch is bordering on white, however, there's a high chance that the watermelon won't be sweet.

What can the stem of a watermelon tell you about how it will taste? (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Search for the webbed patterns

The brown spots that resemble spider webs or cobwebs on the outside of the watermelon indicate that bees have touched the stamen of the watermelon flower. The more there are, the sweeter the watermelon will be.

"male" vs "female" watermelons

Not many people know this, but farmers who grow watermelons will often differentiate between them according to their species. So, for example, large elliptical watermelons are referred to as "male," and the smaller, rounder ones are "female."

The male watermelons usually have a watery taste and are less solid, while the female ones are sweeter and crunchier.

Pay attention to the size

Do not choose the biggest watermelon in the store, but don't choose the smallest one either. Instead, go for a medium-sized one for a better chance at a sweeter, more enjoyable taste and texture.

Check the stem

A brown, dry stem indicates that the watermelon is fully ripe. If the stem is flexible and greenish in color, it means that the fruit was picked too early and is not yet fully ripe, meaning it will be less sweet.

Now, with your newfound knowledge, go out and choose the best possible watermelon to enjoy throughout the long, hot summer day!