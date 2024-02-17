Last month we started to really feel the cold of winter in Jerusalem, and although I have two heaters on – one for the room, one by my feet – I can still feel the chill. Fortunately, there are many types of food that we can incorporate into our meals to help keep us warm.

Some of the most popular of these are bananas; coffee (it’s actually the caffeine and not that it’s a hot drink); red meat; iron-rich foods such as broccoli, black beans, oats, whole grain rice, and other complex carbs; tree nuts and peanuts; coconut oil; ginger; honey; cinnamon; turmeric; cumin; onions; and garlic.

With more winter still ahead of us, we can enjoy healthy homemade meals that will keep us warm from the inside out.

Beef Chili

This delicious meal is easy to prepare in the morning. Let it simmer all day in your slow cooker so you come home to a warm homemade meal. CHILI (illustrative) (credit: FREEPIK )

Yields 6 servings.

Spice blend:

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. coriander

1 Tbsp. oregano

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. cocoa powder

Chili:

1 onion, diced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

3 cloves garlic diced/minced

1 kg. ground beef

2 cups or 1 can diced tomatoes

6 cherry tomatoes, cut in chunks

1 small pepper, cut in chunks

1 cup water or soup stock

2 cups tomato sauce

425-gr. (15-oz.) can of red kidney beans, rinsed

Put all the seasonings into one bowl and mix well, then set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, add the diced onions, and sauté for about 5 min. until the edges are lightly golden. Then add the minced garlic.

Break up the ground beef and add it to the skillet. Mix it in with the onions and garlic until the meat is slightly browned, about 3 min.

Turn your slow cooker to the low setting and add in half of the canned diced tomatoes.

Pour the ground beef mixture into the slow cooker, followed by the spice blend, tomato, and pepper chunks, and mix well. Pour in the water, tomato sauce, and beans. Then cover and let cook for 6 to 8 hours on the low-temperature setting.

One-Pan Chicken and Veggies

Simple food can taste very good. One of the many aspects I work on with my clients is how to keep things simple, since complicated food can be so overwhelming that even if it tastes good, you may be too exhausted from the cooking process to enjoy it. Food can burst with flavor even if you spend only 10 minutes preparing it. In keeping with our warming foods, this dish makes dinner simple and keeps you warm long after the dishes are put away.

Yields 4 servings.

1 kg. boneless chicken, either pargiot (chicken thighs) or raw schnitzel (sliced chicken breast)

½ cup flour (or gluten-free substitute)

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 onion, diced

400 gr. frozen broccoli

2 peppers, sliced (be colorful)

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. minced ginger

Preheat the oven to 180C (350F).

In a large baking pan or Pyrex dish, lay down the onions, then the broccoli and the peppers in the pan. Sprinkle on salt and pepper to taste, and set aside.

Put the chicken in a bag or bowl with the garlic powder, ground pepper, flour, and cornstarch. Shake the bag or mix inside the bowl until the chicken is lightly coated. Place the chicken in a single layer on top of the vegetables in the pan.

In a cup, mix together the olive oil, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic, and pour it over the chicken and vegetables.

Cover the pan and let cook for 1 hour. Then uncover and turn up the heat to 190C (375F) and let cook for another 10 min.

Serve over rice, and enjoy every bite.

Paprikash Potatoes

Just writing this title warmed me up. I can smell the sautéed onions and feel the steam coming from the pot. Potatoes are so versatile that they can complement any dish, and these have a wonderful warm color to them as well.

4 potatoes

1 sweet potato

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. sweet paprika

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground pepper

1 tsp. parsley flakes

4 cups water

Peel and cube the potatoes and place them in a bowl of cold water. In a medium-sized pot, heat up the olive oil and add in the diced onions. Sauté for about 5 to 6 min., then add in the minced garlic. Drain the potatoes from the water and add them to the pot. Stir the potatoes with the onions and garlic, sprinkle on the paprika, salt, and pepper, then add 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil and then lower the heat and let cook uncovered for about 45 min. to 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Cook until most of the water has evaporated, then sprinkle with the parsley. Shut off the heat and cover the pot until serving.

Gingerbread Muffins

I was craving something gingery and cinnamony last week, so I went into my lab (aka my kitchen) to create a muffin that would give a boost of warmth. I incorporated fresh grated lemon zest to bring in a zing that complements the ginger and cinnamon. With the help of some wonderful neighbors as taste testers, I achieved the desired results: a delicious warming muffin that can be enjoyed with coffee or tea, or as a quick hearty snack during the day. I hope you savor it and feel the warm hug it brings.

Yields 12 muffins.

½ cup white sugar

½ cup brown sugar

¾ cup oil

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup non-dairy milk

1¾ cups flour

1 tsp. freshly grated ginger (or 1 frozen ginger cube)

2 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. ground ginger

Pinch of nutmeg

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. baking powder

Topping (optional):

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp. ground ginger

Preheat the oven to 170C (350F). Line a muffin tin with cupcake liners (size 4).

In a bowl, mix the sugars, eggs, oil, vanilla, and non-dairy milk until smooth. In another bowl, add the remaining dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Then mix both wet and dry ingredients together. Use a ¼ size measuring cup to scoop the batter into the lined muffin tins, then sprinkle sugar ginger on top.

Bake for 20 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Let cool, make yourself a hot tea or coffee, and sit down to enjoy a muffin – take a selfie, and send it to me (henny@inthekitchenwithhenny.com). Enjoy! 

Henny is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat on time. To book her for an event or for one-on-one coaching: inthekitchenwithhenny.com