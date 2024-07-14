Urbun: A classic American dessert right by the shuk - review

While Israel can offer a wide variety of delicious desserts, some American classics just can’t be replaced. That’s why the folks at Urbun Café Jerusalem, overlooking the capital’s bustling Mahaneh Yehuda market, have made it their mission to serve one of the US’s most prized and classic dessert delicacies: the cinnamon bun.

Inspired by the successful American chain Cinnabon, Urbun Café is perhaps the only place where Israelis can find fresh, delicious, authentic cinnamon buns, served with an array of different toppings and glazes such as peanut butter, pecan, and blueberry.

However, despite the abundance of options, on my visit to the café I simply ordered the classic glazed cinnamon bun and a coffee. I’d been looking for a proper cinnamon bun in Israel for so long, I just wanted to get back to basics and remind myself what a proper American cinnamon bun tastes like before getting more adventurous with other flavors and toppings.

What I found was a classic American cinnamon bun. It was fresh, full of flavor, with great texture and a home-baked taste, and was covered in a delicious glaze that added that special Cinnabon-style sweetness, without being too heavy. The coffee was also delicious, and I’m happy to report that if you’re looking for a classic glazed cinnamon bun, Urbun Café does not disappoint.

How it all began

FINISHING A cinnamon bun at Urbun Café.. (credit: Urbun Café Facebook)

Since it opened four years ago, Urbun Café has been a fixture of the culinary scene in the Shuk. According to Liran Eylon, one of Urbun Café’s current owners, it is very important to them that the café stays in the Shuk and that its menu remains true to the cafe’s original American vision.

“I took over ownership in August of last year, and from August to September I worked with the previous owner, Yehoshua, on perfecting recipes,” Eylon tells In Jerusalem. After post-Oct. 7 difficulties, the business is back on track and growing quickly, he says.

His priority is that everything at Urbun be clean and fresh and made of only the highest quality ingredients. Everything is made on-site, he explains, using authentic American recipes, ingredients, and glazes: peanut butter, chocolate, and pecan to name a few, as well as innovations such as Lotus and Italian pistachio. Building upon well-known recipes and adding new and interesting twists, Urbun Café now offers such exciting dishes as the S’mores bun (which is exactly what it sounds like, in the best way) and the Blueberry Espresso bun. Its drinks menu offers a range of refreshing teas and lattes, both cold and hot, all brewed on-site.

Another dish that is especially popular this summer, especially among Jerusalem’s Anglo population, is Urbun’s Ice Cream Sundae, which, like everything else at the establishment, is made on the premises. While I didn’t get to sample the sundae on my first visit, if the cinnamon bun is any indication, I’ll have to go back soon and introduce my Israeli-born friends and family to this authentic Americana treat.

As the menu suggests, much of the café’s clientele is composed of American Jews looking for classic comfort desserts. That said, spend a few minutes there sipping your coffee, and you’ll see all sorts of nationalities coming in to order their cinnamon buns and chat with the café’s friendly staff, native-born Israelis included.

Eylon says that Urbun Café hopes one day to have a number of branches in Jerusalem. That dream might not be too far off if the number of customers is any indication. A cinnamon bun trend might just be catching on in the capital.

Regarding business hours, the café is open every day, including Saturday night after Shabbat, offers deliveries via Wolt and Ten Bis (and soon via Cibus), and can be booked for events, happy hours, and more. It is also certified Kosher Mehadrin.

Furthermore, Urbun Cafe’s buns are non-dairy, and the toppings can be too, ensuring that lactose-intolerant Jerusalemites can enjoy this American classic as well.

In short, whether you’re an Anglo Israeli who’s missing a bit of nostalgia during these turbulent times, a non-Anglo Israeli looking for some culinary adventure, or someone who just wants to hang out in a cool spot, eat delicious food, and patronize a young business, Urbun Café has something for you.

It’s definitely worth stopping by.■

Name: Urbun Café

Address: 5 HaShikma St., Jerusalem

Kashrut: Kosher Mehadrin

Hours: Sunday through Thursday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday: 8-11 p.m.

Website: facebook.com/UrbunJerusalem