Exploring Tel Aviv’s coffee culture: Reviewing the city's best teas and lattes

From intricate cappuccino art to your average morning cup of joe, coffee-drinking is an internationally recognized pastime.

A 2022 study done by Landwer Café found that nearly 70% of Israelis drink a daily average of one to three cups of coffee.

As the world recovers from the pandemic, more and more people are going out for coffee again, according to the National Coffee Association.

In Tel Aviv, coffee culture has taken the city by storm. On any given day, strolling down Dizengoff Street, one can see locals and tourists enjoying their daily caffeine fix at one of the city’s many charming coffee shops.

Coffee, though, has evolved. With unique flavor combinations, boundless milk alternatives, cold foams, superfood lattes, interesting toppings, and Starbucks’ famed pumpkin spice latte, it’s not just about coffee beans anymore. THE DIZENGOFF location of Tea Bar. (credit: IRIT SKULNIK)

Read on for reviews of the trendiest coffee-esque lattes and teas available in Tel Aviv cafés right now, judged on the basis of price, location, and taste.

Caramel oat latte

We sat down at Café Xoho on Ben-Yehuda Street in Tel Aviv to taste its iced caramel oat latte – a combination of espresso, caramel syrup, oat milk, and cinnamon crumble. For NIS 27, our expectations were high; but, to be frank, we were disappointed by this drink.

The presentation was beautiful when it came out, but we quickly discovered that when we stirred the drink, the cinnamon crumble on top didn’t mix well, resulting in an unpleasant grainy texture.

The drink had also quite an overpowering oat flavor, which drowned out any possible taste of caramel. While we usually love Café Xoho’s offerings, next time we would skip this drink and opt for the regular iced latte (NIS 18), which it has perfected.

Tiger boba tea

Next, we ventured into the wide world of boba, a popular tea-based beverage that originated in Taiwan.

Located just around the corner from the Dizengoff fountain, Tea Bar is a bubble tea chain that gained popularity from its aesthetic drinks and creatively flavored boba offerings.

We tried two fan favorites: the tiger boba tea and the matcha milk tea.

The tiger boba tea (NIS 27), filled with swirls of caramel, was densely sweet. Just a sip could satisfy one’s daily sugar fix. This drink is a blend of black milk tea, caramel, and cream, with a decadent crème brûlée topping. Beneath the creamy drink, the black tapioca balls had an irresistibly soft texture and palatable taste.

Matcha latte

As people new to the world of matcha, we were excited to try Tea Bar’s matcha milk tea (NIS 27), with cream, crème brûlée, and tapioca balls. We’re happy to report the drink met all of our expectations and left us wanting more as we slurped the last sips.

The matcha flavor was strong with a heavy earthy taste, but the copious amounts of cream and the crème brûlée topping balanced it out perfectly.

The texture was smooth and silky, and the cold tea was just what we needed on a hot summer day in Tel Aviv. We will definitely be returning for the matcha milk tea, and, dare we say it, we may even be matcha converts.

Lotus latte

We concluded our coffee excursion at Jera, an aromatic coffee shop located adjacent to Rabin Square. The Lotus latte (NIS 23), modeled after the crunchy Lotus Biscoff cookies, was the highlight of our Tel Aviv coffee experience.

This steaming drink was topped with a sweet layer of creamy foam, which was adorned with a cinnamon sugar drizzle. The cozy Lotus latte felt like a warm hug on a chilly winter’s day.

Unfortunately, summer in Tel Aviv and piping hot coffee do not mix well, and Jera was unable to offer this beverage iced.

Pumpkin spice latte (PSL)

As a massive fan of Starbucks’ iconic PSL, which rolls around at the start of every fall season, we were thrilled to see that Jera served the famous latte for NIS 23. Our expectations were high; but unfortunately, we were disappointed by this sad excuse for a PSL.

The drink’s saving graces were its cute swan design made out of milk froth and its satisfying creamy texture.

Flavor-wise, the pumpkin taste was extremely overpowering and left no room for the spice. With a vegetable-like taste, this drink needed some serious cinnamon and sugar.

Opt for Jera’s Lotus latte instead, and save your PSL cravings for when you’re in America.