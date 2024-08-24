In the Kitchen with Henny: Foods to go!

The summer is wrapping up, but there’s still another week left of vacation (insert your frown emoji here) with day trips and busy activities. And in just nine more days, school starts up again (insert happy dance GIF here). So I thought to write about foods that are great on the go as you get in all the last bit of summer fun, as well as perfect for back-to-school lunches and treats.

We’re running out now for our next excursion, so I’ll give you these recipes that we’re about to pack up and head out with!

Wrap it up

I was never much of a sandwich person, as I was only interested in what was between the slices of bread. But wraps bring a different dimension, transforming your ordinary sandwich into a meal that has all the elements in one bite. Be as creative as you wish with fillings and veggies – but don’t ever leave out the love!

Deli wrap (credit: HENNY SHOR) Yields 2 wraps.

2 whole wheat wraps

6 slices of deli meat

2 large lettuce leaves

½ cup coleslaw mix

Dressing:

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. mustard

2 garlic cloves, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

Place a sheet of baking paper on your counter for each wrap, then place your wrap on the paper. In a small bowl, mix the dressing ingredients together until well combined.

Spread the dressing on each wrap, and then lay three deli slices on top. Place a large lettuce leaf on the deli, and then add a bit more of the dressing on the lettuce. Sprinkle on the coleslaw mix and start rolling by folding over the bottom of the wrap a quarter of the way up so that it all won’t go falling through the bottom, then roll from right to left. Use the baking paper to secure the wrap. You can slice it in half or leave it whole.

Pass the pasta salad!

If you can boil water, you can cook pasta. And it will taste great – that’s the beauty of it. But also that it keeps well during travel and bulks up a meal to keep you feeling full during your trip. Add in the proteins you like and grab a fork!

Yields 4 servings.

400 gr. pasta

2 peppers – red/yellow/green

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup sliced olives

1 Tbsp. dried basil

Dressing:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup vinegar

½ tsp. fine sea salt

½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

½ tsp. dried oregano, optional

Boil the pasta according to package directions, drain, and place in a large bowl or container. Slice the peppers, add in the olives and tomatoes, and sprinkle the dried basil. Mix and set aside. In a small jar, mix the dressing ingredients together, seal the jar, and shake well.

You can dress the pasta salad before travel or put the dressing in a tightly sealed container (wrapped in a bag as well) and dress it before serving.

Zucchini muffins

When I had the honor of being a stay-at-home mom with my daughter – who is turning 10 next week by the way, ahh! – I fell in love with muffins. We would often be out for hours at a time during the day, and these muffins were a great snack and boost of energy for both mom and toddler. I love the versatility of muffin options and that you can pack some healthy fruits or veggies into a hearty, filling muffin that brings smiles all around.

This was, and still is, my daughter’s favorite muffin recipe that she loves to bring to school with her. Shhh… don’t tell her it starts in only nine more days, but who’s counting? Yields 16 muffins.

3 zucchinis, shredded

2 carrots, peeled and shredded

3 eggs

¾ cup oil

2/3 cup sugar

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Spread out a clean cloth towel on the counter and use a hand grater to shred the (unpeeled) zucchinis onto the towel and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes. In the meantime, shred the peeled carrots into a large bowl, and then add the remaining ingredients.

Roll up the towel with the shredded zucchini and, over a sink, twist the towel to drain out the excess water. Add the zucchini to the batter and mix well with a spoon or rubber spatula (it’s best to not use an electric mixer). Line a cupcake or muffin tin with paper liners; I use size 4 cupcake liners and a quarter-sized measuring cup to pour the batter into each liner. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out mostly clean and not liquidy. Some residue is okay.

Let cool completely before storing in the fridge or freezer. I like to wrap each muffin separately and put them all in a large zipper bag in the freezer, so it’s easy to grab and go!

Oatmeal cookies

These cookies are packed with protein and, of course, chocolate chips too! They are crunchy and filling, with the perfect amount of sweetness to cure those cravings on the go or as a snack in school.

Yields 6 servings.

3 cups rolled oats

½ cup oil

½ cup natural nut butter (peanut/almond/cashew)

½ cup silan/honey/maple syrup

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. coarse salt

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup slivered almonds

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F) and line a baking tray with baking paper.

In a large mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well with a sturdy spoon until well combined.

Use wet hands to roll the batter into balls and place on the baking sheet, leaving room between the cookies as they spread while baking. Bake in the oven for 12-14 minutes and let cool on a cooling rack.

Store in a container. These cookies keep well for up to a week on the counter (that’s if they last that long) or in the freezer for up to two months.

Wishing you all a very safe and healthy rest of the summer, and a smooth transition into a new school year!  The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat and chag on time. www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com