Nine Israeli restaurants feature in La Liste’s top 1000 restaurants list

Eight restaurants in Tel Aviv and one in Jerusalem were featured in La Liste’s Top 1000 Restaurants for 2025, the Tel Aviv municipality shared on Monday.

The highest score among the restaurants in Tel Aviv is OCD TLV, with a score of 89.50. At this restaurant in Jaffa, Chef Raz Rahav’s “visionary restaurant” offers a world-class tasting menu experience.

Second is Mashya—scoring 84.00—which is located inside the Mendeli Street Hotel. The restaurant is named for a local spice called mace, their website stated, and they are known for a “creative take on modern Israeli cuisine.”

Next is Alena at The Norman, with a score of 83.50. The Jerusalem Post previously reported, “The menu, bursting with local fresh produce, is based on Mediterranean cuisine from Italy to Tel Aviv. The contemporary cuisine gives a fresh interpretation to some European classics and sets the stage to seasonal produce, while keeping the experience as elegant.”

Beachfront restaurant Manta Ray, scoring 81.00, serves creative Mediterranean cuisine and is known for its quality fish and seafood.

Claro—scoring 80.00—is located in a meticulously restored 150-year-old Templar building in Sarona, and offers farm-to-table dining with local ingredients. OCD TLV restaurant (credit: HAIM YOSEF)

Pastel, adjacent to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, scored 79.50. The restaurant won the 2014 International Space Design Award Idea-Tops for the world’s best-designed restaurant, and it “evokes the spirit of a classic Parisian bistro but with a little added Tel Aviv sparkle,” the Post previously reported.

One Jerusalem restaurant, Chakra, also made the list with a score of 78.50.

Popina, which scored 77.00, is located in the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Neve Tzedek. The restaurant features an open kitchen and combines “innovative techniques with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.”

The George and John is located in The Drisco Hotel and scored 75.00. It serves dishes inspired by modern Israel, with broad Mediterranean influence, their website stated.

No restaurant on the list holds a kosher certification.

The La Liste rankings are recorded through an algorithm aggregating thousands of publications, culinary guidebooks, and online reviews.

Buzzy Gordon, Andrea Samuels, and Shawn Rodgers contributed to this report.