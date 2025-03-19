Passover just got a lot more relaxing: First ever kosher-for-Passover THC gummies launched

Observant Jews can finally enjoy cannabis without breaking traditions as the first ever kosher-for-Passover THC gummies, the viral Jewish cannabis brand Tokin’ Jew announced this week.

Launching their cannabis gummy brand in recent months, Tokin’ Chews has worked tirelessly to bring the cannabis experience to those who cannot light a flame on Shabbat and choose to not stray from tradition. The Tokin’ Jew brand reaches 30 million people monthly and has officially launched the world’s first officially certified kosher-for-Passover THC gummies.

These treats were certified under Mehadrin supervision, highly respected and opening the door the people from all levels of observance to take part in a relaxing cannabis experience — comparable to enjoying wine over the holiday.

In the United States, nearly one in every four Jewish adults have reported using cannabis. States including New York and California have not only recreationally legalized cannabis, as many states have through the years, but have also gone as far as opening kosher dispensaries.

So, what sets these gummies apart?

Due to the added dietary restrictions presented by the Passover holiday, many edibles are out of the question for holidays. Since lighting a flame would also be out of the question for many, Tokin’ Chews presented a suitable alternative.

Observing and respecting traditions

The dietary laws of the holiday prohibit the consumption of chametz — leavened grains like wheat, oat, corn, and barley — which would make mainstream gummies off-limits. In this new venture, Tokin’ Chews has developed a 100% chametz-free, halachically approved formula, marking a major breakthrough in kosher cannabis.

“For many, cannabis is medicine or a way to relax and connect, but observant Jews have been left without kosher options,” said Tokin’ Jew co-founder Ben Kraim. “This is more than just a product launch—it’s about making sure Jews who keep kosher and follow strict halacha have the same access as everyone else.”

Alongside a change in ingredients, the gummies will be available in multiple new flavors which are also a nod to the story of the holiday.

The flavors include Blood Orange, a nod to the first plague, and “4 Cups”, a grape flavor, honoring the traditional four glasses of wine at a Passover seder. William Cohen runs the foremost Jewish cannabis brand, Tokin’ Jew (credit: Truth and Consequences Studio)

Tokin’ Chews have allowed for discreet purchase for those who may avoid dispensaries for social stigma or religious concerns. The brand offers direct shipping across the United States, allowing for those ordering to receive discreetly.

“This is about inclusion,” Kraim added. “Jewish tradition is full of ritual and restriction, but cannabis has long been part of our history. Now, even the most observant Jews can be part of that story—without compromise.”

The limited-edition Passover launch is available on the brand’s website.