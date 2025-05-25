In the kitchen with Henny: Dishing out Shavuot comfort, dairy-style

While we’ve been counting the Omer for the past five-plus weeks toward Shavuot, for the last 17 months we’ve also been counting days of longing, heartbreak, and hope. As we prepare for this upcoming holiday, which traditionally includes a festive dairy meal, here are some easy, comforting dairy recipes that will bring some light and sweetness to your table.

This year, Shavuot begins on Sunday night, which means there’s not a lot of prep time after Shabbat. Here are tips so you can plan in advance and start the holiday feeling calm, organized, and ready to enjoy!

Shavuot tips and planning

1. Plan your menu early. A week ahead is ideal. I like to balance a light starter (a cheese and fruit board is always a hit), a couple of main dishes (blintzes or quiche), salad, and, of course, something sweet.

2. Make an explicit shopping list. Once your menu is planned, make a shopping list. Divide it by categories (dairy, produce, pantry, freezer) and do a quick kitchen inventory before you shop.

3. Freeze what you can. Blintzes, cheesecake, ziti – they all freeze well.

4. Label everything.

A little masking tape and a marker go a long way. Label each dish before it goes into the fridge or freezer. It will save you from digging through mystery containers later! CHEESE BLINTZES are a favorite on Shavuot. (credit: Susánica Tam/Wikimedia Commons)

Cheese Blintzes Casserole

Here’s everything you love about homemade cheese blintzes without the rolling and frying. Two bowls, one pan, one delicious dish for your Shavuot table. Plus it freezes great, so you can prep this ahead of time.

Yields one 9”x13” pan.Batter:6 eggs¼ cup sugar½ melted butter (1 stick)Pinch of salt1¼ cups flour1/3 cup orange juice½ cup milk2 tsp. baking powder

Cheese Filling:2 cups cottage cheese (500 gr.)2 egg yolks3 Tbsp. flour3 Tbsp. sugar1 tsp. vanilla Raisins (optional)

Topping:1 Tbsp. cinnamon ¼ cup sugar

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F) and grease or line the baking dish with baking paper.

For the cheese filling: Put all the ingredients into a bowl, mix well, and set aside.

For the batter: Mix the eggs, sugar, and melted butter, then add in the salt, flour, orange juice, milk, and baking powder.

Mix until silky smooth and pour half of the batter into the baking dish, then pour in all of the cheese mixture. Then, very slowly, add the remaining half of the batter over the cheese mixture so it’s spread evenly over the cheese. It’s okay if some of the cheese batter is visible.

For the topping: Mix the cinnamon and sugar together and sprinkle it on the top.

Bake the casserole for 30 minutes or until the top center bounces back when lightly touched; if it sinks, let it bake a few more minutes.

You can keep it in the refrigerator for up to three days or in the freezer for longer. Serve warm with blueberry sauce (next recipe).

Blueberry Sauce

What pairs well with cheese blintzes or cheesecake? Blueberries!

Here’s a simple sauce you can make with fresh or frozen blueberries to serve with the blintzes casserole or any pastry dessert.

Yields about one jam/jelly jar.250 gr. blueberries¼ cup sugar/maple syrup¼ cup water2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice½ tsp. vanilla extract

In a small pot, combine half of the blueberries (125 gr.) with the sugar/maple syrup, water, lemon juice, and vanilla. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring every few minutes.

Add the remaining blueberries and cook for another 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Take it off the heat; it’ll thicken into a jammy sauce as it cools.

Keep refrigerated, and let sit before serving.

Caprese Pasta Salad

This simple but stunning salad is full of bold colors and vibrant flavor. Serve it as a pasta salad, or skip the pasta and enjoy it as a classic Caprese salad. It’s practically effortless to prepare and adds a festive touch to any meal.

Yields 4 servings.500 gr. pasta, cooked and drained2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved½ cup chopped fresh basil (plus more to garnish)200 gr. Mozzarella slices½ cup olive oil +1 Tbsp. for pasta1 tsp. coarse salt½ tsp. ground black pepper

Cook and drain the pasta, then return it to the pot and toss it with 1 Tbsp. of olive oil to prevent sticking. Set it aside to cool. In a large bowl, combine the halved cherry tomatoes, chopped basil, and Mozzarella slices. Pour in the remaining half cup of olive oil, add the salt and pepper, and mix everything gently.

Once the pasta has cooled, add it to the bowl and toss until well combined. If you’re preparing the salad ahead of time, store the pasta and tomato mixture separately in the refrigerator, and assemble with dressing just before serving.

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie

Years ago, in my single days, my friend Rivka brought me along to spend Shabbat with a family she had become close with. That one visit turned into many wonderful weekends, and I was welcomed into their home like one of their own.

One of the standout memories from those meals was the peanut butter ice cream pie that Ellen, the ultimate hostess, served for dessert.

Of course, I asked for the recipe (how could I not?), and she graciously shared it with me. I’ve been making it ever since. Most of the time, I keep it parve, using non-dairy milk and cream, but for Shavuot I go all in with rich dairy ingredients to take this dessert to the next level.

Yields one 9” pie crust.1 ready-made 9” graham cracker pie crust½ cup peanut butter1 cup confectioners’ sugar1 package instant vanilla pudding (80 gr.)½ cup milk1 container whipping creamChocolate syrup (optional)

In a small bowl, mix the peanut butter with the confectioners’ sugar with a spoon until the mixture becomes crumbly. Press about two-thirds of this mixture into the bottom of the pie crust to form the first layer, and set the rest aside for later. In a separate bowl, mix the vanilla pudding with the milk until smooth, then spread it evenly over the peanut butter layer.

Drizzle chocolate syrup over the pudding and place the pie in the freezer for about 15 minutes to set. While it’s chilling, whip the cream until stiff peaks form.

Remove the pie from the freezer and spread the whipped cream over the top. Sprinkle the remaining peanut butter crumble over the whipped cream as a final touch.

Cover the pie and keep it stored in the freezer. Remove about 10 minutes before serving to allow it to soften slightly for easy slicing.

AS WE continue counting the days and preparing for Shavuot – the holiday when God gifted us His precious Torah – may our anticipation to relive that moment at Mount Sinai unite us as one people, with one heart. May we merit to celebrate together in our land, with peace and joy for all.

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to create meal plans, get dinner on the table, and prepare for Shabbat and holidays on time. To join her coaching program or to learn more, visit www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com