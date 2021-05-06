Down at the marina, Bistro 56 has a lot going for it

It’s a favorite for family outings, first dates, a workers’ social gathering – in fact, a perfect venue for anyone wanting a meal out in attractive surroundings. It’s just the right place to spread one’s wings after the year of lockdown.

For us, a meal that we enjoyed there recently was like a return visit to an old friend.

We sat down at a table looking out at the yachts in the marina and the brilliant sunset happening outside, and began to study the menus helpfully left on the table. There are cloth napkins, not paper, always a good sign, and a white tablecloth, albeit kept in place by a pane of glass.

We each chose a starter, and while my companion went for the portobello mushroom stuffed with mincemeat, I chose the mysteriously named cabbage steak (starters NIS 52/59).

Calling it steak doesn’t make it one, and this was a dish of what seemed like braised cabbage, accompanied by tehina and tomato salad, a vegan delight. Not overdone, the cabbage was even a little crispy. We enjoyed it while acknowledging that it is not for everyone.

The other starter was a huge mushroom cap filled with crispy chopped meat, a successful combination. The chef also sent a plate of wafer-thin carpaccio slices on a bed of arugula leaves in a sharp vinaigrette. The dish was garnished with what looked and tasted exactly like crumbled Cheshire cheese. On inquiring, we were told this was “yogurt tiv’oni” (vegan yogurt).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

For the main course my dining companion decided to have a steak, compensating for the fact that we rarely have red meat at home any more. Medium rare, as requested, and accompanied by potato wedges and a green bean and pea mélange, it clearly found favor in his eyes (NIS 169).

I chose the pargit (boneless chicken thigh), very tender and crispy on the outside, with a small mixed salad. Also on the side was a pot of tiny new potatoes, served with generous amounts of fried onion (NIS 89).

We each had a glass of Gamla red blend – made up of five different reds – which enhanced the food perfectly (NIS 39 a glass).

By the time we reached the desserts it was dark outside and the restaurant was lit with hanging lanterns, casting a romantic glow.

Sadly, the lemon tart was not available, so I settled for the crème brûlée, not expecting too much, as it would be parve. In fact, it was excellent, a creamy custard on crispy pastry.

My companion chose the Pavlova, a meringue topped with good ice cream and forest fruits (desserts NIS 45). Sorbet is also available at NIS 35.

Before we left, Aviel proudly showed us the party rooms, where events from 20 to 150 people are frequently held.

Going back to Bistro 56 certainly lived up to expectations.

Bistro 56

Arena Mall, Herzliya Pituah

Tel: 072-393-9468

Open: Sun.-Thurs., 12 noon-11:30 p.m.

Friday, Saturday – closed.

Kosher, Herzliya Rabbinate

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.