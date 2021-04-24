The product is a Clean Label product, meaning it is approved by the Clean Label project that seeks to bring transparency to food and consumer products.

The technology uses computational advanced hydrodynamics to create the "chicken" and was developed as part of the Straus Group's Food Tech incubator. The process involves heat and friction that allow for the creation of micro nets that allow for the creation of "chicken" with unprocessed food materials.

The company emphasized the fact that this allows them to create the chicken product while maintaining a short list of ingredients and health conscious product.

"Rilbite is creating lines of products that are the new and advanced generation of plant-based meat replacements," said Bio Meat Foodtech CEO Jil Gamon.

"Rilbite is preparing to start commercializing and marketing its first line of products (beef substitutes) with the completion of the plant in Ashdod during the fourth quarter of 2021."

