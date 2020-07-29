The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Herzliya’s Agadir and Roberta’s suburban burgers

Agadir and Roberta’s burgers offer outdoor seating, takeaway and delivery.

By JONATHAN GILAD  
JULY 29, 2020 16:44
Agadir (photo credit: EITAN WAXMNA/COURTESY OF AGADIR)
Agadir
(photo credit: EITAN WAXMNA/COURTESY OF AGADIR)
Agadir introduces a new menu
Agadir is a nationwide chain known for quality hamburgers at reasonable prices; in recent years, it has also opened several kosher branches (see The Jerusalem Post review of 1 August 2019). And nowhere is the restaurants’ affordability more in the spotlight than in the context of its lunch deals menu, which was updated just this summer.
The chain’s latest lunchtime [bilingual] food menu, which is served Sunday-Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., consists of three sections, categorized by price, ranging from NIS 59 to NIS 79. (There is even one “quick lunch,” without a drink, for only NIS 49.)
Each luncheon meal comprises a main course, a side dish and a nonalcoholic beverage; wine and beer are also available, at the discounted price of NIS 19. It is also possible to cobble together one vegetarian/vegan meal (NIS 69).
Two of the menu categories feature a majority of non-hamburger entrées, while the most expensive choice is where three premium burgers take center stage. There are three chicken dishes, of which we selected the tandoori chicken – a surprising Asian entry in an otherwise exclusively Western menu.
The three pieces of grilled chicken breast neither looked nor tasted like any traditional tandoori dish, but they were nicely seasoned – particularly with the mango chutney – and eminently satisfactory. The chicken also paired nicely with the mashed potato side dish.
Our burger selection was the Diana, a large (250 grams), juicy mixture of ground beef and lamb, grilled medium-well and served on a bun with garlic aioli, tomato, spring onion and the condiment that really perked the dish up – pickled lemon. We made this already great burger extra special by adding strips of corned beef, one of a long list of optional toppings for Agadir’s burgers.
Alongside the burger we enjoyed a zesty coleslaw, and washed everything down with imported draft beer. There are also four cocktails (NIS 24-34) and – for a burger joint – a reasonable selection of wines as well as imported and domestic bottled beers.
The separate dessert menu was in Hebrew only, but easily explained by the waiter. We chose the one that seemed easiest to share: Belgian waffle à la mode – two scoops of vanilla ice cream – all drenched in not one but two sauces: butterscotch and chocolate. It turned out to be decadently delicious.
Agadir.
Not kosher.
8 Hamenofim Street, Herzliya.
Tel: *5690.
Takeaway and delivery menu: https://agadir.co.il/en/
(Note: the menu can be accessed from the English website, but it loads in Hebrew only.)
Roberta’s Burger – gourmet fast food
Roberta’s Burger is a spin-off of the Italian restaurant Roberta Vinci, an excellent Italian eatery where Ido Feiner – formerly of Garrigue – is the chef (see the Post review of 16 August 2016). Feiner claims his burgers were inspired by a road trip through the Midwest and South of the United States.
This tiny burger shack has been in existence only a year, but it has already become popular. The reason: patties made from locally sourced prime beef, ground fresh daily from three different cuts, which are then assembled in savory combinations.
The size of Roberta is reflected in the length of the menu: the entire menu consists of a mere six hamburgers (NIS 28-52), one additional meat sandwich (NIS 55) and four side dishes (NIS 15-25). There is, naturally, some variety in the burger category: a classic burger, a cheeseburger, Roberta’s burger, a children’s burger, a spicy BBQ burger, and one vegan burger (from mushroom).
The flagship burger is the eponymous Roberta’s – a patty combining beef with lamb, served on a bun with herb aioli, lettuce, cheese “schnitzel,” crispy lamb “bacon,” fried egg and onion jam. The sum total of all these components adds up to one unforgettable burger.
Another must-try is the barbecued short ribs – shredded beef short ribs served on a hamburger bun, with chipotle aioli, lettuce, red onion, BBQ sauce and pickle. I like that the restaurant does all the work of trimming the fat and separating the meat from the bones – not to mention drenching it in an exceptional sauce.
All the sauces and condiments are made from scratch in-house, of which the standouts are the aiolis and Roberta’s “special sauce.” The most memorable in my mind, though, are Feiner’s homemade pickles – the closest thing I have found in Israel to what Americans refer to as “hamburger dill” slices.
Each of the sides we tasted was outstanding: crinkly sweet potato fries, flash-fried whole baby potatoes redolent with garlic, and meaty cauliflower florets, battered and fried.
The beverage selection is mostly cans of soft drinks, but there is cold beer, ideal in the hot Israeli summer.
Dessert is a real treat: individual pints of Buza ice cream, straight from the Western Galilee factory. The choice of flavors is limited, but each one is a delight. (The ice cream is served packaged during the pandemic; in normal times, it comes in soft serve.)
Roberta’s Burger.
Not kosher.
1 Beilinson Street, Herzliya.
Tel: (09) 977-7333.
Website and menu (Hebrew only, takeaway and delivery): https://robertasburger.co.il/shop/
The writer was a guest of the restaurants.


