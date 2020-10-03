How are Israelis drinking coffee during the coronavirus pandemic?

You may think that a more home-based life during the pandemic would result in the nation drinking less coffee, but this doesn't seem to be the case. In fact, it seems to be entirely the opposite.

Israelis are consuming twice as much coffee during the pandemic, according to a statement released by Landwer Cafe, an Israeli coffee company and cafe chain whose coffee sales have more than doubled recently despite the lockdowns.

In the last year, sales have increased by more than 50%, and they have been expecting an additional increase in the near future.

"The coronavirus crisis has led to more people in quarantine and spending time at home, leading to an increase in coffee sales, specifically capsules," which people are using to make coffee at home, said Uri Federman, CEO of Landwer Cafe.

"In recent years, Israel’s coffee culture has become among the most developed in the world," Federman said in January.

Israelis are coffee-obsessed and have earned Israel the 19th spot on Illy’s list of global coffee consumers. The Italy-based coffee company released a report about international coffee consumption over the last decade.

The report, released in January, put Israelis ahead of even Americans in amount of coffee consumed. The report showed that Israelis consume an average of 4.4 kg. of coffee per person annually, whereas Americans reportedly consume only 4.1 kg of coffee per person.