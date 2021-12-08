The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Israeli alt-meat developer MeaTech prints 3.67 oz steak

MeaTech’s achievement serves as a milestone toward the goal of scaled production of cultivated bio-printed steak.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 16:03
MeaTech's 3.67 oz 3D-printed steak. (photo credit: Shlomi Arbiv)
MeaTech's 3.67 oz 3D-printed steak.
(photo credit: Shlomi Arbiv)
Israel-based MeaTech 3D has succeeded in bioprinting a 3.67 oz cultivated steak, primarily composed of real cultivated fat and muscle cells. This is, according to the company, the largest cultivated steak comprised of real, living muscle and fat tissues, without using any soy or pea protein.
MeaTech’s achievement serves as a milestone toward the goal of scaled production of cultivated bio-printed steak.
“Today’s breakthrough is the culmination of over one year’s efforts in our cellular biology and high-throughput tissue engineering processes, as well as our precision bioprinting technology,” said Sharon Fima, MeaTech CEO and CTO. “By bioprinting a 3.67 oz steak comprised of living tissue, we believe we have both validated our core technologies and placed ourselves at the forefront of the race to develop high-end, real cell-based cultivated premium meat products.”
MeaTech’s goal is developing a true replacement for conventional steak that maximizes cell-based content rather than non-meat ingredients. “The technology that MeaTech is developing is designed to be an enabler: to supply real meat solutions that are sustainable, safe and ethical,” said Omri Schanin, MeaTech co-founder and deputy CEO. “With demand rising, it is our vision to make meat widely accessible around the world, which is why we aim for price parity to conventional meat as you know it today.”
MeaTech employed in-house-developed 3D bioprinting technology and advanced tissue engineering science in order to bring sustainable, premium cultivated meat products closer to the market.
From right to left: Sharon Fima, CEO at MeaTech, Omri Schanin, co-founder & deputy CEO at MeaTech. (credit: Shlomi Arbiv) From right to left: Sharon Fima, CEO at MeaTech, Omri Schanin, co-founder & deputy CEO at MeaTech. (credit: Shlomi Arbiv)
The cells used in making the steak were produced using an advanced and proprietary process that starts by isolating bovine stem cells from tissue samples and multiplying them. Upon reaching sufficient cellular mass, stem cells were formulated into bio-inks compatible with MeaTech’s proprietary 3D bio-printer. The product, printed from a digital design file of a steak structure, was then matured in an incubator, where the printed stem cells were differentiated into fat and muscle cells that develop into fat and muscle tissue, respectively, to form the MeaTech steak.
The next step for the alternative-meat company is to get their product on shelves. “Our go-to-market plan starts with non-printed meat, such as hybrid products containing cultured real fat, for better taste and texture in this exploding meat alternative industry,” explained Schanin. “Next year we plan to open a pilot plant that produces cultured fat for this purpose with the aim of hitting the market as soon as possible.”
MeaTech is currently scaling up its manufacturing process by initiating operation of its semi-industrial printer next year. Schanin pointed out that, to them, the time to get the ball rolling on production is as soon as possible. “I think people have not yet realized what enormous potential this industry has.”


Tags food hi-tech science steak meat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by