Israel's Saffron Tech names award-winning chef Kiko Moya brand ambassador

Moya is the owner of the 40-year-old family run restaurant L'escaleta, which boasts two prestigious Michelin stars

In his new capacity, Moya will promote Saffron Tech across social media and introduce saffron produced through vertical farming methods to chefs worldwide.

Spain is the world's second-largest exporter of saffron and the spice is a key ingredient in Spanish cuisine.

“Saffron has a complex flavor and unmistakable aroma that can elevate a variety of dishes,” Moya explained. “The versatility of saffron allows us to use it in a large number of elaborations, from hot dishes, rice dishes, fish, white meats and of course, desserts. This is the reason why I decided to contribute my knowledge of the multiple qualities of this flower.”

“Kiko Moya is one of Spain’s most decorated Michelin star chefs,” David Freidenberg, CEO of Saffron Tech's parent company Seedo Corp., said in a statement.

“We want to be sure that the saffron grown using our vertical farming technology and protocols meet the highest standards. We welcome Chef Moya’s expertise and advisement as we continue to advance in our mission to create a reliable source of saffron that equals the product grown through traditional agricultural methods.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Israeli firm Saffron Tech has appointed its new global brand ambassador: critically acclaimed and award-winning Spanish chef Kiko Moya.