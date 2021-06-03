The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Mateh Yehuda Food Festival connects history and food

Back in the year 2000 in the Mateh Yehuda region, a group of experienced amateur women chefs joined forces and began opening up their homes (and kitchens) to travelers.

By MEITAL SHARABI  
JUNE 3, 2021 13:26
Chef Natalie Abu-Fontana from Moshav Neshua, Mateh Yehuda Food Festival (photo credit: MEITAL SHARABI)
Chef Natalie Abu-Fontana from Moshav Neshua, Mateh Yehuda Food Festival
(photo credit: MEITAL SHARABI)
Back in the year 2000 in the Mateh Yehuda region, a group of experienced amateur women chefs joined forces and began opening up their homes (and kitchens) to travelers. Now, 21 years later, what began as a small initiative has blossomed into a full-fledged food festival that brings together amateur chefs from a wide variety of cultures, ages, styles and communities, as well owners of wineries, olive presses and breweries.
Now that we’ve survived this difficult year, the Mateh Yehuda Food Festival is proud to announce it will once again be taking place over four weekends from June 9 through July 3, with a few events taking place on weekdays as well, such as guided sunset culinary tours every Wednesday and Thursday night during the festival. During these tours, which will take place just as the sun is disappearing for the day and temperatures are falling to more comfortable levels, participants will meet an eclectic group of chefs and taste a variety of dishes made by residents of the region. Visitors can also participate in workshops conducted by some of the fascinating women who put together this awesome happening.
Here are six suggestions for venues to check out during this year’s festival. Bon appétit!

1. MOSHAV NEHUSHA


Chef Natalie Abu-Fontana, a pastry chef with over 30 years of culinary experience, is offering a seven-course Tuscany-style meal at her home in Moshav Nehusha during the Mateh Yehuda Food Festival. Natalie prepares risotto, salmon with orange glaze, gnocchi with choux pastry and handmade petit fours, all served with locally sourced wine.
Natalie, who made aliyah from France and studied at Le Cordon Bleu, built up a successful catering business in Israel. On the balcony of her home in Nehusha that overlooks Adulam Park, Natalie hosts up to 40 people for meals filled with dishes that hail from French cuisine, but with flavors borrowed from Italy, too. All year long, Natalie offers her famous brunch, as well as customized picnic baskets prepared for take-out.

Price: NIS 450 per couple.
Pre-registration required: 055-667-0749

2. BRADLEY BAKERY, MOSHAV SRIGIM (LI ON)


Mateh Yehuda is an area with a plethora of exceptional boutique culinary enterprises. One such place is Oren Shmueli’s bakery. A psychotherapist by profession, Shmueli found his way to the world of bread baking purely by accident when he met a German baker and asked to learn his technique. What began as a hobby slowly turned into a genuine business, and five years ago, Shmueli traveled to the Netherlands to learn organic baking. Many of us changed our eating habits during this past year during the pandemic, and as a result, Shmueli’s business really took off. On offer currently at Bradley Bakery, you will find sourdough, spelt, whole grain, French baguette and even Greek bread. Every Thursday, Shmueli bakes Neapolitan pizza.
On Thursday and Friday nights during the festival, Shmueli will be preparing Turkish Focaccia, and guests are welcome to participate in pizza and focaccia workshops, that will be followed by luxurious and massive carb-loaded meals.
Price of workshop: NIS 175.
Location: 9 Kramim, Srigim.
Pre-registration required: 050-575-3548

BRADLEY BAKERY, MOSHAV LI ON (MEITAL SHARABI)BRADLEY BAKERY, MOSHAV LI ON (MEITAL SHARABI)


3. YAEL’S KITCHEN


Near Bradley Bakery you will find Yael’s Kitchen, which offers an assortment of goat cheeses, cakes, jams, spreads and crackers. On weekends, Yael makes sourdough bread and holds wine tastings. Guests are welcome to partake in the good foods, which are offered by self-service, and payment is carried out on a trust method, where customers leave payment at the checkout station for the items they’ve purchased.
There are picnic baskets imported from Morocco, which you can fill with all the items you’re planning on purchasing.
Yael’s Kitchen is open 24/7.
Location: 6 Hagfanim, Srigim.
Details: 054-598-7231

4. BRUNCH AT MOSHAV AMINADAV


At Moshav Aminadav, among breathtaking views of the Judean Hills, you’ll find the home of Livnat and Avi Ohayon. For years, this lovely couple had been active in the textile business, but recently they decided to shift their energy to the hospitality industry. Nowadays, the Ohayons are happy to open their charming garden to guests who come to enjoy Turkish brunch-style meals. Every Thursday and Friday evening during the festival, the Ohayons will be hosting visitors from the late afternoon on with brunch-style meals that include a variety of handmade (by Livnat) pastries, salads, Skordalia garlic dip, Turkish salad, Swiss chard salad, roasted peppers, eggplant in cream sauce and cabbage steaks, to name a few. At the end of each meal, guests will be served cheese and orange semolina cakes, coffee and tea. Alcohol lovers will be happy to taste the watermelon, arak and refreshing mint cocktails.

Price: NIS 280 per couple. Picnic baskets NIS 200.
Pre-registration required: 054-286-8162 /
054-288-6816
BRUNCH AT MOSHAV AMINADAV (MEITAL SHARABI)BRUNCH AT MOSHAV AMINADAV (MEITAL SHARABI)

5. MOSHAV ZACHARIA


At Moshav Zacharia in Ella Valley, hiding out in the fields and chicken coops, you’ll find lots of fun and challenging activities for the whole family, including riding on electric EZ Raiders through the tomato and pepper fields and visiting the greenhouses. Guests are welcome to taste any of the vegetables that are currently in season, and even stop for an impromptu shakshuka meal made with the vegetables you’ve just picked.

Regular tour: 1.5 hours, NIS 190.
Shakshuka tour: 3 hours, NIS 270 per person (minimum 10 people).
Location: 34 Harakefet, Moshav Zacharia.
Pre-registration required: 050-991-9932


6. SPHERA WINERY


In Givat Yeshayahu, you’ll find Sphera Winery, a boutique winery that is known for its excellent white wines. Sphera was founded by winemaker Doron Rav Hon and his wife Sima, and together they manage the winery with their family. Sphera focuses on their White Concepts line, which includes Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Riesling 2020, Chardonnay 2020, and First Page, which is a blend of Semillon, Chenin Blanc, Roussanne. The wine tasting at Sphera also comes with cheese and vegetable platters, alongside an assortment of breads, all made locally. Picnic baskets are also available.

Price: NIS 125.
Pre-registration required: 02-993-8577
The Mateh Yehuda Food Festival will take place on June 9-July 3.

Details: tour-yehuda.org.il

Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags food in israel israel restaurant israeli wine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government move to help Bedouins is imperative - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by