The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Pine nut ice cream in Tel Aviv sweetens the current crisis

Pinoli, which means pine nut in Italian, is devoted to bringing Italian-style gelato to Tel Aviv, but it’s hardly the first place to do that.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 19, 2020 15:59
Ice cream (photo credit: Karen Cohen)
Ice cream
(photo credit: Karen Cohen)
It’s never an easy time to open a new ice cream parlor in the hyper-competitive Tel Aviv marketplace. But the new gelato emporium, Pinoli, in Dizengoff Square, has managed to generate buzz even during the COVID-19 pandemic with its new flavor: pine nut.
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
>> תכלס רצינו לפתוח את העמוד עם טעם הדגל שלנו ״פינולי צנובר״ הנושא את שם המקום, אבל היינו חייבים לגרות אתכם גם עם עיצוב המקום —————————————————————————— קצת עלינו בער בנו הצורך להביא משהו אחר. יצאנו למסע ארוך בין מדינות אירופה. נדדנו בין גלידריות ואירועים מקצועיים. הגענו לאיטליה ושם קרה הניצוץ. נשבינו בקסמיה של טכניקת גלידה מסורתית בעבודת יד והחלטנו לעשות איתה עלייה. כתבנו מתכונים, דייקנו מרקמים ואיזנו טעמים. לא חסכנו בדבר והבאנו חומרי גלם חלומיים בסטנדרט הגבוה ביותר היישר מאיטליה. בפינולי אנו מייצרים גלידות בוטיק טריות מדי בוקר. לרשותכם מבחר טעמים חלביים וטבעונים בעלי מרקם מהפנט וללא חומרים משמרים. גם הסורבטים שלנו עשויים מ100% פרי טבעי. ספיישלים וטעמים מיוחדים מתרחשים באופן תדיר ומומלץ להתעדכן על כאלה תמיד. משמעות השם פינולי באיטלקית הוא צנובר וכמובן שתמצאו אותו בגלידה בטעם ״פינולי צנובר״ שהיא גלידת הדגל שלנו. גם על המיקום לא התפשרנו ולבסוף מצאנו בדיוק את שרצינו - הפנינה הכי יפה בעיר! —————————————————————————— פינולי כרגע בהרצה ועובדת בין השעות 8:00-20:00 אז תנו קפיצה ואל תשכחו לספר לחברים —————————————————————————— פינולי | מסורת של גלידה טובה כיכר דיזינגוף 6 מול המזרקה (צמוד לבוטי ולה שוק) . . . . . . . . . . #פינולי #פינוליגלידה #גלידרייתפינולי #גלידה #גלידה #קינוחים #קינוח #כיכרדיזינגוף #אוכלישראלי #besticecream #pinoligelato #pinoli
A post shared by PINOLI Gelato | פינולי (@pinoli_gelato) on

Pinoli, which means pine nut in Italian, is devoted to bringing Italian-style gelato to the White City, but it’s hardly the first place to do that. While it offers many flavors that have received high marks from ice-cream lovers – such as mascarpone, pistachio and Belgian chocolate – people are talking about its pine-nut flavor.
And one of those people, fortunately for Pinoli’s owners, Golan Dahan and Yoash Amar, is Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, who praised the shop on its Facebook page not long after it opened in early May.
He wrote: “I ended the week with a great ice cream from a new ice cream parlor, Pinoli. Believe it or not – it opened just yesterday, the most challenging timing for a new business to open in this city. The two partners, Yoash and Golan, are former paratroopers who fulfilled a dream, invested all their money in renovations, and just before the opening – the coronavirus arrived and disrupted the plans... The pine-nut flavor is warmly recommended.”

The owners, childhood friends from Maccabim-Reut, were surprised and delighted to get this endorsement.
But the mayor is far from the only fan.
Rita Goldstein of Mako wrote: “The pine nut ice cream comes with roasted pine nuts on top, and it is relatively delicate in taste and quite sweet, so it was surprising.”
While the pine-nut flavor may not be for everyone, it seems to be getting people into the store, where they may go for one of the more conventional ice-cream varieties.
It looks like opening now when there is so little news on the foodie front may not have been such a nutty idea.


Tags Tel Aviv desserts dizengoff center Ice cream
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Amotz Asa-El What does Netanyahu want from the Wexner Foundation? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by