Pine nut ice cream in Tel Aviv sweetens the current crisis

It’s never an easy time to open a new ice cream parlor in the hyper-competitive Tel Aviv marketplace. But the new gelato emporium, Pinoli, in Dizengoff Square, has managed to generate buzz even during the COVID-19 pandemic with its new flavor: pine nut.Pinoli, which means pine nut in Italian, is devoted to bringing Italian-style gelato to the White City, but it’s hardly the first place to do that. While it offers many flavors that have received high marks from ice-cream lovers – such as mascarpone, pistachio and Belgian chocolate – people are talking about its pine-nut flavor.And one of those people, fortunately for Pinoli’s owners, Golan Dahan and Yoash Amar, is Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai , who praised the shop on its Facebook page not long after it opened in early May.He wrote: “I ended the week with a great ice cream from a new ice cream parlor, Pinoli. Believe it or not – it opened just yesterday, the most challenging timing for a new business to open in this city. The two partners, Yoash and Golan, are former paratroopers who fulfilled a dream, invested all their money in renovations, and just before the opening – the coronavirus arrived and disrupted the plans... The pine-nut flavor is warmly recommended.”The owners, childhood friends from Maccabim-Reut, were surprised and delighted to get this endorsement.But the mayor is far from the only fan.Rita Goldstein of Mako wrote: “The pine nut ice cream comes with roasted pine nuts on top, and it is relatively delicate in taste and quite sweet, so it was surprising.”While the pine-nut flavor may not be for everyone, it seems to be getting people into the store, where they may go for one of the more conventional ice-cream varieties.It looks like opening now when there is so little news on the foodie front may not have been such a nutty idea.