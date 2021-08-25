The Rosh Hashanah 2021 wine list: Have a rosy year!

Rosé wines have become very popular in recent years and this Rosh Hashanah most wineries offer at least one rosé wine – grab them. They are fresh and crispy and perfect in our hot weather. But don’t neglect the excellent whites and the elegant reds – here is to a very happy New Year.

Barkan

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Platinum – Made from Cabernet Sauvignon that was aged in hand-picked barrels, this wine is powerful and rich with harmonious flavors of dark fruit with spices such as vanilla and coffee. The wine is especially concentrated and rich with full body and a long extension. NIS 70

Merlot Reserve Gold Edition 2018 – Launched in time for the holidays, the beloved Gold collection by Barkan introduces The Merlot, a rich red wine that offers flavors of dark fruit and sweet spice, full body and long fruity finish. Very good value if you like Merlot. NIS 39.

Bat Shlomo

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

This winery from the Carmel Mountain region offers three new wines for the holiday.

Alchemy 2019 – A red blend is surprisingly light and easy to drink, great with cheese but also with heavier dishes. NIS 140.

Betty’s Cuvée 2015 – A tribute to Baroness Betty Salomon de Rothschild (Bat Shlomo). A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc, the wine is elegant, full body and aromas of dark fruit and spice. NIS 190.

Rosé Summer Blend 2020 – A very fresh and crisp rose from Carignan – excellent for the Israeli summer. This wine has typical flavors of cherry and raspberry. NIS 80.

Benhaim

Almog 2020 – A dry white blend of Gewürztraminer and Sauvignon Blanc, aged in oak barrels, the wine is smooth and offers vanilla and butter as well as fresh aromas of pear and kiwi. NIS 100.

Binyamina

Parfum de Binyamina – Start any evening with the pretty pink bottle of Parfum De Binyamina – a lovely floral rosé wine with fresh acidity of red grapefruit, very slight sweetness of strawberries and citrus flower aromas. (NIS 89)

Binyamina Reserve Marselan – A Mediterranean character, with rich floral and fruity aromas, and very good structure. Serve with grilled meats and rich dishes (NIS 59).

Bravdo

Coupage 2019 – An exciting red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and Petit Verdot, this wine is elegant and harmonious, complex and fresh. NIS 120.

Shiraz 2017 – A warm, Mediterranean-style wine, with complex flavors of fruit and spice, the wine is very smooth in the mouth and will be excellent with the holiday meal. NIS 120

A delicious glass of wine in the summer heat (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)

Carmel

The veteran winery presents its Selected Collection for the holidays, as well as the Private Collection line of white and red blends that will probably be very popular on the holiday table of many families.

The new Selected Red blend was created for the first time together with customers and according to their palette preferences. This new development was created by the winery’s chief winemaker and his team who led many tastings and created Israeli Red 2020, a full-bodied wine with accessible flavors of fruit, fresh and easy to drink. NIS 30.

Delta

Delta Eta Blush Sauvignon Blanc 2019 – This new boutique winery in the Galilee offers two wines for the holiday – the Eta Blush Sauvignon Blanc – a product, as the winery declares, of their research labs, is actually a well-balanced wine that can be drunk as an aperitif or with fish and pasta dishes. Light, fresh and with green aromas, it has a non-typical pinkish hue which makes one wonder – is it really a 100% Sauvignon Blanc? But the wine is very nice. NIS 80

Delta Lamda Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 – Another wine from this new boutique winery, the Cabernet Sauvignon is a good dry red wine that can take you through the meal; the spicy aromas and medium body make it easy to drink with food. NIS 60.

Golan Heights

Gamla Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot 2019 – Red dry wine, with complex aromas of fruit, spices and earth. The wine is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot in equal parts, grown in vineyards located in the Golan Heights. Excellent value, serve with meat or pasta dishes. NIS 59

Yarden Merlot 2017 – If you like Merlot (I do), you’ll like this wine. It has aromas of dark, ripe fruit, with hints of orange marmalade and fresh herbs. A classic Merlot to serve with the holiday meal. NIS 109

Jerusalem Winery

Rosé Limited Edition 2020 – Made from 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, this French-style rosé wine is well balanced, crispy and fruity. Nice to drink as an aperitif and with food. NIS 85.

Another rosé from the same winery, the Premium Rosé 2020, made from Pinot Noir grapes, is very dry, with lovely light-pink color and fresh aromas of strawberry and citrus flowers. NIS 65.

Petit Verdot Reserve 2018 – Made from a single vineyard, this award-winning dry red wine has deep-red color and aromas of dark berries and licorice. Enjoy it with grilled meats and rich stews. NIS 130

La Forêt Blanche

Pinot Noir Dvir 2019 – The Pinot Noir Dvir single vineyard is of a unique Israeli nature. Made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes from Sde Calev. Powerful fresh aromas of the forest after rain, blackberry and black currant, as well as pomegranate and cherry flavors alongside deep vanilla. Medium-full body and medium length extension. NIS 100

Petit Verdot/Syrah Ariel 2018 – A red blend of Petit Verdot (85%) and Syrah, the wine has powerful aromas of fresh red fruit, soft tannins and very pleasant to drink. Serve with red meat and spicy food. NIS 150

Ariel White 2020 – A white blend, produced from Viognier grapes (88%) together blended with Chenin Blanc (12%), from grapes grown in Mitzpe Ramon. Tropical aromas of the Viognier and freshness of the Chenin Blanc, are presented with well-balanced acidity make this wine perfect for food, especially fish. Very elegant and balanced, this wine can also take you through the whole meal. NS 89

Another, a little more expensive wine from this very good winery, is the Petit Verdot Dvir 2019 (NIS 120), that offers great value for money at NIS 120.

La Forêt Blanche sells only online and will send wine everywhere in the country.

Teperberg

Malbec Essence 2017 – The Malbec Essence has a concentrated deep red color. The wine is very well balanced, with delicate acidity and ripe fruit aromas. Like most of the wines from Teperberg, this one, too, offers very good value and will accompany your holiday meal from start to finish. NIS 100

Merlot Essence 2017 – Vivid red color and aromas of ripe fruit and pine, this Merlot is very round in the mouth and well balanced. Serve with sharp cheeses or roasted poultry. NIS 100

Famitage Inspire – Dabouki, Gewürztraminer and French Colombard – A lovely white wine to start the evening, this white blend is very fresh and crispy, with complex floral and fruity aromas as well as some spice. Perfect for a warm evening. NIS 60

Tura

Heartland 2020 – A very good wine is this red blend – Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot – offers great value. The wine has aromas of ripe fruit, vanilla and clove, as well as flavors of chocolate and espresso. Very drinkable and suits both light pasta dishes and salads as well as served with meat and poultry. (NIS 89)

Limited Edition 2020 – Nice red blend of Marselan and Dolcetto. With a deep purple color, this wine has aromas of cherry and plum. (NIS 69)

Merlot 2018 – This is a very unique Merlot, true to its terroir. Dark red color, aromas of berries and pomegranate and full body. NIS 129

Snow 2020 – This white blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay is a perfect wine for a warm summer evening. Very pale yellow in color, it is fresh and easy to drink, with aromas of citrus fruit and wildflowers and good acidity. NIS 69

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 – Typical Cabernet Sauvignon, this wine has very dark red color, aromas of ripe plum, cocoa and vanilla, rich spicy flavors and long extension. Servev it with the main dish. NIS 129

Yatir

Mount Amasa Rosé 2020 – Celebrating 20 years for their most popular collection, Yatir presents the new Rosé, a very mineral dry fresh wine, with deep pink color and aromas of peach and berries. Excellent with salads and light dishes. NIS 100

Mount Amasa Red 2018 – The winery’s most popular wine is a well-balanced and aromatic wine that will be an excellent choice for the holiday meal, and will also age well if kept in good conditions. NIS 100

Syrah Whole-Bunch 2018 has spicy black-pepper, lavender and some coffee aromas. In the mouth, the wine offers fresh acidity and some spice, with a very long extension. NIS 99.

Pinot Noir Whole-Bunch 2018 has elegant floral aromas, as well as spice, dark berries and nuts. The acidity is balanced and the finish spicy and long. NIS 99

Carignan Whole-Bunch 2018 is a Mediterranean wine with green aromas of herbs, and vanilla and sweet spice flavors. This is a very good wine to go with rich Mediterranean dishes. NIS 99

Imported

Chateau de Roubine Rosé 2020 – This rosé is so pretty, the sight itself is a good start for the holiday evening. Made in France, the style is very Provençal – light and fruity and perfect with Mediterranean-style salads and light meals. NIS 70, Imported to Israel by ZUR

Chateau La Gordonne La Chapelle Rosé is another very pretty bottle from Provence, France, imported by the Scottish company. A dry and fruity wine, it is perfect for a holiday lunch with fish and even fruit. The color is pale pink – perfect and elegant. NIS 209. Available in Tiv Ta’am stores and wine stores.

Ramon Cardova Garnacha Rioja 2018 – A very popular Spanish red wine, this Rioja has dark almost purple color and aromas of chocolate, roasted meat. Dark fruit and spice. Serve with smoked meats or sharp cheeses. NIS 85.