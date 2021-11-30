The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Where to eat the best falafel in the world

10Bis did a survey of falafel in cities around the world and compile a top-10 list.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 18:20
Three falafel and salad-filled pitas. (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Three falafel and salad-filled pitas.
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
The best falafel in the world can be found in Haifa according to a study conducted by 10Bis to discover which city had the best version of the traditional Middle Eastern food.
The researchers used parameters such as the number of falafel eateries in the city and the reported quality of the food by customers to create a scoreboard that rated cities on a score of 1/10.
Here is where to get the best falafel in the world:
According to the findings, the first two cities on the list were in Israel.
In the first place, Haifa was rated 9.07. While only four percent of Haifa's eateries serve falafel, their falafel was rated the yummiest.
Falafel. (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)Falafel. (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Second place went to Tel Aviv with a score of 8.7. Tel Aviv has 13 falafel places for every 100,000 people, more than Haifa which only had nine for the same population.
Moving along in the Middle East, third place was awarded to Beirut with a score of 7.92. The percentage of falafel eateries in Beirut exceeds both Haifa's (3.95%) and Tel Aviv's (2.56%) with 9.36% of Beirut's restaurants serving falafel.
Fifth place departs from the region and can be found in Europe, specifically in Amsterdam with a score of 7.62. Amsterdam has 12 falafel eateries for every 100,000 people, less than half than in the next city on the list.
With 33 falafel places for every 100,000 people and a score of 7.55, Brussels is in sixth place.
Next in the list was Athens at seventh place with a score of 7.51. Athens' falafel was rated Europe's yummiest with a taste score of 4.6 out of 5.
Known as the world's most vegan-friendly city, Berlin came in at eighth place with a score of 7.48.
While ranking higher than Berlin on the taste scale, Lisbon ranks one under them in overall score and is in ninth place.
And in tenth place, with a score of 7.24, is Copenhagen where falafel is served in 43% of all their restaurants.


Tags Haifa food falafel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by