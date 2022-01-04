Over 50% of people worldwide vaccinated against COVID-19

According to the dataset, 49% of the world's people have been fully vaccinated, while 9% are partially vaccinated.

The continent with the highest vaccination rates is South America with a total of almost 76% vaccinated people. Out of the total percentage, close to 64% of people are fully vaccinated and 12% are partially vaccinated. The lowest rate of vaccinations is in Africa with a total of only 14%.

In Israel, a total of 70% are vaccinated with almost 64% fully vaccinated and 7% partially vaccinated.

Israel recently approved a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised populations and over-60s. As of Monday, tens of thousands of over-60s had made appointments to receive the latest dose.

Israelis receiving their fourth coronavirus vaccine, January 3, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The fourth dose was approved as the highly contagious Omicron variant caused cases to spike at dizzying rates with many countries breaking their records for most discovered cases in one day. The US, for instance, broke its record with 1,000,000 new cases on Monday.

Israel had a total of 10,000 new cases on Monday, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett cited preliminary findings of an Israeli study that shows that the fourth dose boosts antibodies fivefold.