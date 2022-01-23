Israel becomes world leader in live donors' kidney donations - WHO

In 2020, Israel was the country with the most living kidney donors per country worldwide, according to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report. The report, which was published by the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation in December, listed Israel's yearly average number of living kidney donors as just over 30 people per one million inhabitants.
The United States boasted the greatest average number of kidney donations from deceased donors at more than 55 per million. However, the number of living donors in the US was less than half of Israel's average – about 15 living kidney donors per million.
Matnat Chaim, an Israeli non-profit that recruits and supports healthy volunteers to donate kidneys to patients waiting for a transplant, accounted for 66 percent of all live kidney donations in Israel in 2020 and 2021. Israel ranked 28th on the worldwide list before Matnat Chaim's founding in 2009. So far, the organization has assisted in the donation of 1,170 healthy kidneys in Israel.