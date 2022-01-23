The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel becomes world leader in live donors' kidney donations - WHO

A new Wold Health Organization report listed Israel's yearly average number of living kidney donors as just over 30 people per million.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 01:17

Updated: JANUARY 23, 2022 01:57
Kidney beans. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Kidney beans.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
In 2020, Israel was the country with the most living kidney donors per country worldwide, according to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report
The report, which was published by the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation in December, listed Israel's yearly average number of living kidney donors as just over 30 people per one million inhabitants.
The United States boasted the greatest average number of kidney donations from deceased donors at more than 55 per million. However, the number of living donors in the US was less than half of Israel's average  – about 15 living kidney donors per million.
Matnat Chaim, an Israeli non-profit that recruits and supports healthy volunteers to donate kidneys to patients waiting for a transplant, accounted for 66 percent of all live kidney donations in Israel in 2020 and 2021. Israel ranked 28th on the worldwide list before Matnat Chaim's founding in 2009. So far, the organization has assisted in the donation of 1,170 healthy kidneys in Israel. 
Graph illustrating kidney donation numbers over recent years in Israel. (credit: Courtesy of Matnat Chaim) Graph illustrating kidney donation numbers over recent years in Israel. (credit: Courtesy of Matnat Chaim)



