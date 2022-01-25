First Integrative Medine clinic to be opened in Israel this spring

In June 2022, IMFA (Integrative Medicine For All) will be opening a one-of-a-kind exclusive integrative-medicine-based rehabilitative center in which holistic treatment protocols addressing physical, as well as emotional needs, will be practiced. The new clinic, which will be called the Medical Care Rehabilitative Center, is to be the first Integrative Medicine clinic in Israel.

What is Integrative Rehabilitation and how does it differ from regular rehabilitation?

Research has proven time and again that there is a direct link between emotional challenges and burdens, such as enduring continuous strenuous stress, and the onset of diseases with challenging recovery trajectories.

Emotional burdens, when left unprocessed or untreated, may sometimes develop into physical discomfort, sleeplessness, distress, and can ultimately morph into physical illness. Integrative Medicine (IM) is a wellness approach that argues that treating physical symptoms or problems is not enough. Meaning, the emotional response surrounding illness needs to be treated as well, given how emotional conditions are so deeply connected and related to physical conditions.

In the new Medical Care center, emphasis will be put on IM protocols. These will include conventional physical treatments provided to address the disease itself, using cutting-edge medical know-how and facilities, advanced medication, and physiotherapy.

At the same time, practitioners will give the same attention to awareness treatments – based on the InHeal approach - focused on identifying and addressing the core of unprocessed emotional crises experienced by the patients and their close relatives.

“We believe that family members and staff members, and not only the patients, go through emotionally challenging situations, as partners and recovery agents, exposed to a serious illness of a loved one. Therefore, it is equally important to address their needs too. Once this emotional burden is addressed, their capacity to provide care for the patient is dramatically improved, as well as their capacity to manage themselves in those difficult times,” stated Shauli Yaniv Paz, CEO of Medical Care.“We meet our workshop participants in the most challenging times of their life when everything literally falls apart in front of their very eyes. [Some of them] have a [developed illness], others are in the [earlier stages of disease]. We take them by the hand, step by step, and reconnect them to the essence of life, to their inner happiness, to their families, to their life partners, and to love – which is the true source of every significant healing process. All of this takes place side by side under intensive cutting-edge medical supervision. It is extremely powerful.”