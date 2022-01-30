After Omicron: Will there be more variants of COVID-19 in the future?

The world's first recorded case of COVID-19 was detected on November 27, 2019, in Wuhan, a province of Hubei, China. Less than a month later, multiple cases were being detected of an unknown virus, soon to spread beyond Wuhan to become the global coronavirus pandemic.

Now, over two years and multiple variants later, as the Omicron variant washes across the world bringing record-high infection rates with it, people are still asking the question - will we soon see the end of COVID-19?

Because Omicron has proven to be more contagious and less deadly than previous variants, some have predicted that future variants will continue this way, becoming less severe and more contagious until herd immunity is reached and the virus morphs into something more similar to influenza, which circulates yearly but is not considered dangerous with the exception of infants and the elderly.

While it is impossible to say exactly what will come next after the Omicron wave has ended, one thing is certain - if it is significant enough to become a variant of concern, it will be more transmissible than Omicron. If it is not, it will not succeed as taking over as the primary variant.

So once the Omicron wave has subsided, and a semblance of normalcy has returned, what can we expect any future variants to look like, and what will be the appropriate way to deal with them?

People walk after disembarking from a train at Luz station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and after Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in the country, in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI)

Speaking to the Jerusalem Post, public health expert and epidemiologist Nina Horowitz explained why future variants should not be treated in the same way as they have been up until now, and why Omicron should mark a turning point in the way in which COVID-19 is treated.

"I think that Omicron isn't a significant variant, we just don't know how to treat COVID as a society," she explained. "That's not to say that people don't get sick from Omicron, because some do get very sick although many, many fewer end up in the hospital from Omicron (as opposed to with Omicron)."

Essentially, she said, the initial response to Omicron (travel bans, possibility of lockdown, and isolation for those exposed but uninfected) were more suited to the earlier variants of the virus and had not been adapted to deal with the Omicron variant, which was vastly different from anything that came before it.

Asked what the correct response should have been, and should be going forward when dealing with variants similar to Omicron, Horowitz explained that Omicron, for those who have caught it, may act as a vaccine due to the antibodies it creates. However, she acknowledged, there is a risk in relying on natural immunity as the virus can mutate.

“I think moving forward we have to take each variant as they come,” she said in answer to what the next steps forward should be once the worst of the Omicron wave is over.

“If it's a bad variant, we should have the people most at risk of severe disease take most precautions. I think omicron is showing us that we can't make the lives of the less vulnerable, like kids, worse just because we want to prevent disease in the most vulnerable.”

However, some have theorized that because Omicron had so many mutations and was not a descendant of the Delta variant as had been expected, a more similar variant to Delta could reappear again in the future. If this were the case, the high risks associated with the Delta variant could once again become a more pressing issue.

This is possible, Horowitz confirmed, a more severe variant could once again start spreading.

However, it is unlikely to cause the same damage as Delta, or any previous variant did, as more of the population now has background immunity, provided by the more mild and transmissible Omicron.

The coronavirus vaccines were developed to provide immunity against the Spike (S) protein of the virus. While they still provide protection against serious illness, their ability to stop infection became less effective once the Omicron variant developed extensive mutations specifically to the S-protein.

However, actually being infected with the virus should, in theory, provide more all-rounded immunity against other aspects of the virus, and not just against the S-protein.

Therefore, whereas prior to Omicron, a person’s body may not have managed to mount a successful response to the Delta variant with just two doses of the vaccine, should a more infectious and severe variant ever resurface, the immunity provided by the Omicron variant, combined with the vaccines, may be sufficient to fight off further infection.

“The benefit of Omicron is that it provides more robust immunity to more people than the vaccines might, so a variant like Delta or Alpha would be less harmful across the population than it was when it came before Omicron,” she explained.

“The coronavirus will become more like the flu,” summarized Horowitz. “I believe that yes every once in a while there may be a more serious variant of SarsCOV2 going around but I don’t think we will always have to worry about some version of covid going around, because most of the time the version of covid going around will be like a cold, and not something to worry about.”