Jewish surgeon recognized by New York for medical contributions

Dr. Joseph H. Dayan, a world-class recognized plastic surgeon, has been recognized by the New York State Assembly and Senate in honor of his outstanding advocacy, education, and research contributions to reconstructive microsurgeon.

The decision was announced last week in honor of World Lymphedema Day which is on March 6.



Dayan is a plastic surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and has long served as an advocate for lymphedema and other lymphatic disease research, education, and awareness.

Dayan trains surgeons in cutting-edge microsurgical techniques to prevent lymphedema associated with cancer treatment.

Lymphedema is swelling caused by the build-up of lymph fluid in the body and is a frequent side effect of cancer treatment. It most commonly is found in the arms or legs, but can occur in other parts of the body.

“Dr. Dayan has been a leader on the Board of Directors of the New York-based Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) for ten years,” said William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN.



“He was instrumental as an expert volunteering his time on the US Steering Committee that established standards of care for Global Centers of Excellence in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphatic Diseases. His institution, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, has since succeeded in becoming the first LE&RN Center of Excellence in New York State. This is a well-deserved honor for Dr. Dayan,” Repicci concluded.



Dayan received his MD from the University of Vermont College of Medicine and did his residency at Georgetown University Hospital in plastic surgery. He later did a fellowship in microsurgery at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taiwan.