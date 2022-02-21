The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cardiac catheterization used to fix heart defect for first time in Israel

It was decided that Yifrach should undergo surgery to correct and reduce the blood load flowing to the lungs that caused him to have irregular heart beating.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 03:00
View of the Hadassah hospital in Mount Scopus in Jerusalem on March 15, 2017. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
View of the Hadassah hospital in Mount Scopus in Jerusalem on March 15, 2017.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Cardiac catheterization was used to heal a patient suffering from a congenital heart defect for the first time in Israel at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Sunday.

Cardiac catheterization is a procedure where a thin tube is entered through a blood vessel to the heart to either diagnose or treat certain heart conditions. Examples would include irregular heart beating or defected arteries.

The procedure was performed on Jerusalem-resident Yair Yifrach, 68, who until last Sunday required multiple open-heart surgeries to treat his defect.

"A year ago, I was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect," he said. "During a running workout I started having a fast and extreme pulse and since then I have started to suffer from an irregular pulse." Yifrach underwent a series of comprehensive tests when it was initially confirmed that Yifrach was born with a heart defect. Dr. Meintzer at Hadassah confirmed that he was suffering from a heart defect called Sinus Venosus Atrial Septal Defect. 

It was decided among medical professionals that Yifrach should undergo surgery to correct and reduce the blood load flowing to the lungs that caused him to have irregular heart beating. During one meeting, the possibility arose of performing Yair's treatment with catheterization instead of surgery, as an easier operation for the patient.

Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (credit: Courtesy)Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (credit: Courtesy)

"To date, the treatment of such defects has required open-heart surgery, which includes opening the chest, opening the heart and repairing the septum," said Dr. Sagi Gavri, director of the Department of Pediatrics at Hadassah.

The procedure, which was performed for the first time in Israel, was performed by Dr. Gavri, Dr. Meintzer, Dr. Nurit Yaakobi (a pediatric cardiologist who specializes in pediatric catheterization), Dr. Julius Golander, director of the Hadera Preoperative Cardiology Unit, together with Prof. Eric Rosenthal, a pediatrician and cardiologist from London. Prof. Rosenthal volunteered to come to Israel to perform the procedure for the first time in Yifrach's heart, and he is among the first to apply this method for closing defects using catheterization.

"I decided to perform the operation at Hadassah even though it was the first time it was performed in the country, but since I trust the doctors in the country, and especially Dr. Meinzer, who is an amazing person and cardiologist, and so I put my heart in his hands," said Yifrach. The operation was successful and Yifrach was able to be released in excellent condition.



