Hadassah International, Hadassah Australia, Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO), and Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA) just announced a transformative gift from the Gandel Foundation, led by John Gandel and Pauline Gandel of Melbourne, Australia, for the signature naming of the Gandel Rehabilitation Center at Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. The center is scheduled to open its doors to thousands of patients needing medical rehabilitation for disease, illness, or injury across Israel at the beginning of 2023.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Gandel’s contribution represents the largest single donation in Hadassah International’s worldwide fundraising history and comes at a time in which the greater Jerusalem area, the country's fastest-growing urban region with more than 1.2 million inhabitants, has the highest proportion of elderly residents in Israel.

However, the needs of this demographic were left unmet given the shortage of modern, adequate rehabilitation facilities for disease, illness, or injury. Many patients are forced to travel long distances for treatment, often facing extensive delays which impact their chances of recovery. The Gandel donation will facilitate a breakthrough in the partnership between the Israeli government and Hadassah to advance better care and higher recovery rates for Jerusalem residents.

Dr. Tamar Elram, Director, Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus, said: “The Gandel Rehabilitation Center is one of the most important projects being undertaken in Israel today. Lives will be changed for the better because of the care it will offer. I am honored and proud to be part of the leadership of Hadassah Medical Organization and the Mount Scopus campus.”

Currently, at an advanced stage of construction, the Gandel Rehabilitation Center will be adjacent to the historic Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus – an eight-story, 20,000 square-meter modern world-class rehabilitation facility.

John and Pauline Gandel. (credit: HADASSAH)

The Gandel Center will provide 132 inpatient beds and specialized cutting-edge rehabilitation and research facilities, including occupational therapy, physical therapy, and hydrotherapy departments, advanced robotics, technological incubators, Medical Centers of Excellence, conference rooms, laboratories, clinics, and outpatient areas, a synagogue, and a rooftop healing garden.